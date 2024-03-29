They don’t know that they’re on a show, what a show is, or what a TV is, but the Fraggles are back for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 on Apple TV+.

In our chat with stars Mokey and Red, they immediately ask if I was “actually inside something called a TV,” after hearing I was with “TV Insider.” Oops! Don’t worry, we moved on before their worldview could be shattered.

Mokey and Red have been roommate and best friends since the original series in 1983. It can be tough to live with someone that long! Do they ever fight?

“We’re Fraggles…We’re perfect,” shares Mokey on their ongoing cohabitation. “We learn to appreciate our differences and learn from them,” continue Red. Mokey has shared her love of meditation with Red.

At the end of the day, they “appreciate” each other, even sharing what they love most about each other. “Red is a Fraggle of action,” says Mokey, going on about how her friend runs, jumps, dances, and swims through Fraggle Rock.

“Mokey is a Fraggle of art and focus,” Red gushes about her BFF. No wonder she’s been able to learn so much about meditation from her!

The Fraggles’ staple food is a radish, and Mokey and Red shared the best ways to eat their favorite vegetable. They may not know what human beings are (they think we’re “silly creatures from outer space), but they’ve heard a little about us! In the new season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the Fraggles discover what the silly creatures from outer space call the “strawberry,” but they prefer the term “sweet radish.”

Season 2 of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock includes guest appearances from Brett Goldstein, Catherine O’Hara, Daveed Diggs, and more.

Watch the video above for more from the Fraggles on their decades-long friendship, wisdom from Marjory the Trash Heap, radishes, and more.

All episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+.