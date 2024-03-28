‘Onyx Storm’: Everything We Know About the Third Book in ‘Fourth Wing’ Series

Violet Sorrengail’s adventures will continue in the highly-anticipated Onyx Storm, the third book in Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean Series. Yarros announced the release date and new details about Onyx Storm in a March 28 interview on Good Morning America.

Yarros took the publishing world by storm when she released Fourth Wing, the first book in The Empyrean Series, in 2023. The romantasy novel became a BookTok obsession, with readers swooning over Violet’s romance with the brooding hero Xaden Riorson. Iron Flame, the sequel to Fourth Wing, was released in 2024.

Thankfully, Yarros isn’t making us wait too long to find out what happens next. From the book’s release date to the latest on the Fourth Wing TV series, scroll down for all the details about Onyx Storm and The Empyrean Series.

When is Onyx Storm coming out?

Red Tower Books, an imprint of Entangled Publishing, will release Onyx Storm on January 21, 2025, just over a year after Iron Flame was published.

What will Onyx Storm be about?

“I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm. And there will be politics, new adventures, old enemies, and, of course, dragons,” Yarros revealed on GMA.

Ahead of Iron Flame’s release, Yarros dropped morsels of information about the third book. She confirmed that clues about Violet’s potential second signet are all in Iron Flame. “Every single hint you would need to know what her second signet is is in Iron Flame. It’s manifested,” she told Variety. The author also revealed that the Navarre royal family will continue to be explored in Onyx Storm.

How to buy Onyx Storm

You can pre-order Onyx Storm now on Amazon. If you pre-order, you will receive the “stunning DELUXE LIMITED EDITION while supplies last―featuring gorgeous sprayed edges with stenciled artwork, as well as exclusive special design features. This incredible collectible is only available for a limited time, a must-have for any book lover while supplies last in the US and Canada only.”

What happened at the end of Iron Flame?

So much goes down in Yarros’ 876-page novel, but the author saved her most shocking twist for the final pages. Violet and Xaden’s romance ebbs and flows over the course of Iron Flame, especially after she finds out that he has a second signet. (Remember, signets are powers that dragon riders get after they bond with their dragon.)

Xaden turns out to be an inntinnsic and can read people’s true intentions. However, Violet and Xaden fans get a major win after she finally admits that she loves him.

In the midst of a battle, Violet’s mother General Sorrengail is killed. The book ends with the jaw-dropping reveal that Xaden is now the enemy. He is turning into a venin, humans that sacrifice their souls when they draw power from the land. Xaden is told that there’s no known cure, so this twist is going to throw a huge wrench in his relationship with Violet.

Is there going to be a Fourth Wing TV show?

Yes! A TV adaptation of Fourth Wing is currently in the works. Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Fourth Wing TV series with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society production company, according to Deadline. Yarros and Liz Pelletier for Entangled Publishing will also be executive producing.

If the initial adaptation is a hit, there’s the “potential for each book in Yarros’ series to be developed into its own separate TV project.”

The TV adaptation news was first announced in October 2023, but Yarros revealed to Variety that the deal was already in place in December 2022, before Fourth Wing was even released.

Casting news hasn’t been revealed just yet, but Yarros noted that she doesn’t “have a preference” whether or not the actors playing the key roles are unknowns or established performers. She also discussed her hopes for casting Xaden. Some fan art that’s surfaced online has depicted Xaden as white, but he’s written as a person of color in the books.

“We’re just going to say he’s POC, we’re just going to leave it at that,” Yarros said. “I didn’t rise to the bait of a lot of those posts, which I think probably got me some flack, but I knew we were already in development for TV, and I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible.”

Onyx Storm, January 21, 2025