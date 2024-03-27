It’s time for another round of reality villains to assemble for some mischief and mayhem — and a few fun physical challenges, of course — in House of Villains.

E!’s reality competition series was quickly renewed after the show became an instant hit for the network. Now, details on who’ll be competing for the cash prize (and bragging rights) are starting to come through. (Cue Joel McHale‘s sinister muahahaha action.)

Here’s a look at everything we know about House of Villains Season 2 so far.

Who’s in the cast of House of Villains Season 2?

Just like the first season, this round will feature some of the most notorious reality stars with villainous reputations in television history, including the return of one memorable cast member from Season 1.

In addition to their infamy, they’ll also get the chance to compete for a cool $200,000 prize pot. In an audition-themed preview for the new season, each of the contestants offered up a catchphrase or action to remind audiences of their finer moments in the spotlight.

When will House of Villains Season 2 premiere?

The network has not announced a release date yet, but it is expected to premiere sometime this fall.

Where can I watch House of Villains Season 1?

Peacock is the streaming home for the first season of House of Villains.