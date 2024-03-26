‘B&B’ Actress Kristolyn Lloyd Saved From Eviction After Fans Send Her $40K

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Fans have rallied to help The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kristolyn Lloyd after she revealed she was facing eviction from her New York apartment.

The actress, who played Dayzee Leigh on the hit daytime soap opera from 2010 to 2013, took to Instagram earlier this month, opening up about the dire situation.

“I am posting this because, full transparency: Ya girl isn’t doing well,” she wrote before revealing she had “been served eviction papers” by her landlord.

She continued, “I am battling my ego and shame right now asking for help but — with the support of my friends — I have been encouraged to reach out to my community. So, here it is: I need help.”

Lloyd, who has also appeared in episodes of Madam Secretary, Kevin Can Wait, Elementary, and Chicago Med, said she owed her landlord back-pay from the pandemic and the two work stoppages last year due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The former soap star then revealed she’d set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $15,000. She wrote, “I have ten days” before being evicted and potentially ending up homeless.

Lloyd not only met her goal but smashed it, with the current total sitting at $42,425. This means she has been able to keep her apartment and avoid eviction.

“Okay. My whole body has been shaking Friday when I got the papers, and it hasn’t stopped,” Lloyd stated in an emotional Instagram video. She said the support has been “overwhelming,” noting that she was worried about asking for help publicly.

A teary-eyed Lloyd said, at most, she was expecting maybe “$3,000 to $5,000,” adding, “This is changing my life… You’ve all made it possible for me to stay in the city and keep doing this.”

She also shared an update on the GoFundMe page, thanking everyone for their “love and support” but adding, “Please, no more, lol!”

“Your generosity has allowed my roommate, my three kitties, and me to remain in my apartment. The overflow has allowed me to settle immediate compounding debt in other areas,” she wrote.

“I don’t take the responsibility of this gift lightly. Growing up, my father would always remind me that “if God can trust you with little, he (she,they) can trust you with much,”” she continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to write 500+ thank you notes. You’ve been a blessing and a miracle to me, I look forward to showing up for the next soul in our community in need.”

Several famous faces also shared their support for Lloyd.

“We love you Kristy… and many of us KNOW THE STRUGGLE!!!! Im just happy that you now know how truly loved you are!! No shame… only love,” wrote Law & Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Mone Truitt.

Singer and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler added, “You never walk alone.”

“We love you, you NEVER have to go it alone. You are a brilliant being and we are privileged to watch you work, but we also need you warm and safe and taken care of,” said Harriet star Cynthia Erivo.