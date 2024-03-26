Battle of the Jimmys on ‘Password,’ Joking with Tig Notaro and Mike Birbiglia, March Madness on ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ ‘Will Trent’ Spoofs ‘Real Housewives’

Trae Patton/NBC

Password

10/9c

It’s the battle of the late-night Jimmys—Fallon vs. Kimmel—on the prime-time edition of the classic word game, with Emmy-winning host Keke Palmer presiding. Even Fallon, the show’s constant, is impressed with Fallon’s skills. “Maybe we are twins,” he marvels, and they certainly look the part, each clad in dark suits and ties. They’re all high energy and good humor where it matters, with the contestants. And they’re in especially fine form during a round of “passwords that sound naughty but aren’t.”

Emilio Madrid/Prime Video

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Special

The deadpan comedian, who occasionally exercises her acting chops on shows like The Morning Show and Star Trek: Discovery, has them rolling in her droll self-deprecating way during a terrific stand-up comedy special from Brooklyn’s majestic Kings Theatre. Directed by her wife Stephanie Allynne, Notaro riffs on parenting and her latest health issues, then spins hilarious anecdotes out of hearing words the wrong way. (If only she had been familiar with Shailene Woodley!)

Peacock

Good One: A Show About Jokes

Special

Have you ever been curious about how the sausage of comedy is made? This fascinating special goes inside the process of creation as gifted monologist Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool) works out new material on the road, mining humor from his life. With commentary by jokesters Seth Meyers (an executive producer) and Hasan Minhaj, this Show About Jokes takes comedy seriously.

Mark Schafer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted

10/9c

In what feels like a tie-in with this week’s coverage of the NCAA championships, the Fugitive Task Force becomes immersed in the world of college basketball when they’re called to a Queens campus to deal with an active shooter. Earlier in a full night of franchise drama, the FBI (8/7c) team searches for whoever’s behind a series of poison gas attacks, and FBI: International (9/8c) sends the Fly Team to Prague to get justice for an American college student whose allegations of sexual abuse were dismissed by local police.

Disney

Will Trent

8/7c

What’s a “Boo Hag?” Quirky Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and his partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) are about to find out, when they look into mysterious small-town hauntings. In a separate case, Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Real Housewives-style reality show, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Shamea Morton guesting as prime suspects.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: