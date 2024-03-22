Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’ relationship problems are a major focal point in Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, which premiered March 22 on Netflix. The reality series continues to center around Mauricio’s successful real estate business, but his personal life doesn’t get ignored whatsoever.

In Episode 8, Mauricio and his family spend time together in Aspen. The real estate agent has been vocal about how he and Kyle have drifted apart. While in Aspen, a report about Mauricio and Kyle separating is released. Their daughters — Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Portia Umanksy, and Sophia Umansky — are stunned by the news.

Mauricio acknowledges that he and Kyle are “looking at things differently” when it comes to living their lives. “I’m still a very social person. I am not ready to slow that part of my life down right now,” he says. Kyle tells Mauricio that they should have spoken with their kids about what’s been going on between them before now. “People can feel when energy is off,” she says.

As they prepare dinner for their kids, Mauricio and Kyle actually joke about affair rumors. Mauricio quips that he’s “happy” that there are rumors circulating about Kyle having an affair and not him. Mauricio directly addresses Kyle’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade in the episode.

“There’s a lot of rumors going around that Kyle’s sleeping around with Morgan,” Mauricio says. “I gotta tell you, I don’t believe she’s got anything going on with Morgan. I mean, maybe I’m the only dumbass that doesn’t, but I actually don’t believe she does have anything going on with Morgan. I don’t believe it.”

Mauricio and Kyle, who married in 1996, speak to their daughters about their relationship at dinner. No matter what happens, the RHOBH star stresses that she and Mauricio are “definitely a success story. Even though we’re having a hard time right now, 27 years is a success story. And our family is a testament to that.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum admits that the “thought of Kyle and I maybe not being together and separating is definitely something that is sad, and it’s hard.”

In the Season 2 finale, Mauricio sits down with his daughters to discuss his separation from Kyle. He reveals that he hasn’t really been in communication with Kyle over the last two months, but he’s speaking to her later in the day. Mauricio is candid about how he and Kyle agreed to separate.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” he says.

Buying Beverly Hills finished filming Season 2 in 2023. Kyle recently gave an update about her relationship with Mauricio at the People’s Choice Awards in February 2024.

“We’re a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we’re just trying to figure it out. So right now, it’s not on pause,” Kyle told PEOPLE. “We’re actively navigating through this and working through it. We’re not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes. Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we’re hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don’t know, it’s been working for us. It’s kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we’re family no matter what.”

