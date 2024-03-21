‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek Reveals Stabler Family Secret (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Considering what happened at the Stabler family dinner, everyone involved should have known that tensions would rise while Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Randall (Dean Norris), and Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) help Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) clean out her old storage unit. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that from the March 21 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, “Sins of Our Fathers.”

“Can’t you just be present for once?” Randall asks while Stabler’s on the phone with Jet (Ainsley Seiger). “Can’t you just be nice for once? He’s got more important things to do than be with family,” Joe counters.

As Bernadette looks around, she remarks on all the memories. “We can’t get rid of all this stuff,” she says. But Randall points out she can’t take it with her to her new place since it only has one bedroom. Things take a turn when the conversation turns to a baseball signed by Mickey Mantle. “I know a guy who works in collectibles. This will bring a pretty penny,” Joe says.

Stabler then tells him the story behind it, how their father saw Mantle at batting practice and said, “‘Hey, Mickey. If the bat’s too heavy for you, try choking up.’ He thought it was funny, so he signed the ball for him.” But then Randall reveals a piece of their past that Stabler didn’t know about. Watch the full video above for more, Bernadette’s reaction, and to see which brother the other two are worried about at the end of it.

Also coming up in “Sins of Our Fathers,” as Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and the squad come up with a plan to bring the Westbrook case officially into their jurisdiction, Chief Bonner (Jennifer Ehle) struggles with unanswered questions about her past and her beloved town. Plus, Stabler learns the outcome of his IAB investigation.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC

