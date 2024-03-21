Jake Gyllenhaal in the ‘Road House,’ Netflix’s Sci-Fi ‘Problem,’ ‘9-1-1’ Going Down with the Ship, NCAA First Round

Jake Gyllenhaal is Dalton the bouncer in a rowdy remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. The creators of Game of Thrones tackle a visionary sci-fi trilogy in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. An explosion at sea keeps Athena and Bobby busy on ABC’s 9-1-1. The NCAA’s Road to the Final Four tournament begins with games on CBS and the Turner cable networks.

Jake Gyllenhaal is Dalton, the bouncer who talks softly but wields a mighty fist, in Doug Limon’s turbo-charged remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze guilty pleasure. “No one ever wins a fight,” Dalton concedes, scraping bottom after a bruising career as a UFC fighter. But when roadhouse owner Frankie (Shrinking’s Jessica Williams) gives him a new start as bouncer at her Florida Keys joint, it’s only a matter of time before he’ll start swinging at the thugs hired by a corrupt developer (Billy Magnussen) to take the roadhouse down. “It takes a lot to get me angry,” Dalton says. “But when I am, I just can’t let go.” Who’s asking him to?

The aliens are coming—but not any time soon, in the slow-burning eight-episode Season 1 of the adaptation of Liu Cixin’s acclaimed visionary sci-fi trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with Alexander Woo. Dense and thought-provoking in its cosmic and existential implications, though uneven in pacing, the series stumbles by creating a new set of characters, a gaggle of young brainiac scientists known as the “Oxford Five,” from whose less-than-compelling perspective we interpret the puzzles (some unfolding in a VR fantasy world) that suggest modern science is under attack by a threat from a galaxy far, far away. (See the full review.)

The transplanted first-responder drama is still at sea with Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause), whose luxury cruise has taken a decidedly dangerous turn. An explosion on board sends the police officer and her firefighter husband into full-on rescue mode, while back at Station 118, Hen (Aisha Hinds) gets concerned when she can no longer track her friends’ location. Followed by new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy (9/8c), with Bailey (Chandra Wilson) now in charge of the interns, and Station 19 (10/9c), where Jack (Gray Damon) is in for a painful period of off-the-job adjustment.

Enjoy your brackets before they get busted—a nearly annual tradition as the first round of 64 pits Cinderella teams against top-seeded favorites, with the possibility of shocking upsets. Play starts early and goes into the evening, with a key prime-time matchup pairing No. 2 Tennessee against No. 15 Saint Peter’s (9:20 pm/ET, CBS).

Against a backdrop of 1970s economic and social turmoil in the U.K., a gripping seven-part true-crime docudrama depicts the years-long hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, who initially targets vulnerable sex workers. Toby Jones (from Masterpiece’s upcoming Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and The Walking Dead’s David Morrisey star as police officers leading the frustrating investigation as the body count rises. Launching with two episodes, which also dramatize the desperate circumstances that put women on the streets and into this elusive killer’s grasp.

