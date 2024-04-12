When producers Robert L. Boyett and Thomas L. Miller mentioned 1950s cross-dressing movie Some Like It Hot while pitching a “sophisticated buddy comedy” to ABC, the network said they would air it only if that drag element was in it. The result: The November 27, 1980, premiere of the zany, good-natured, and slightly lewd Bosom Buddies, starring newcomers Tom Hanks (who soon reached stardom with the 1984 movie Splash) and Peter Scolari (a three-time Newhart Emmy nominee, above right, with Hanks). They played best friends Kip and Henry, who disguise themselves as gals named Buffy and Hildy to get cheap housing at a women-only hotel.

Nearly every episode of the two-season series airs in this Catchy Comedy marathon (which skips over Rita Wilson’s guest spot in Season 2’s “All You Need Is Love,” where she met future husband Hanks).

In the first season, the leading men, who work as ad agency creatives under a credit-stealing boss (Holland Taylor), somehow successfully hide their guyness — even experiencing sexism in a bar (2/1c). Meanwhile, Kip falls for sweet Sonny (Donna Dixon), the roomie of their colleague Amy (Wendie Jo Sperber), who adores Henry and is the only one who knows their true identities. They’re almost exposed, however, while trying to stop a robbery (4/3c).

“When Tom first came in, and he and Peter put on dresses and started walking very badly in heels for the first time, we all hit the floor,” recalls sitcom stalwart Telma Hopkins (above), who played in-your-face hotel resident Isabelle. “Tom was the gangliest, goofiest woman ever.” Plus, she confirms, “He and Peter had so much chemistry from day one.”

Laughter and improv were welcome on the set, and guest actors, including Bob Saget in his first TV role (6:30/5:30c) and Laverne & Shirley’s Penny Marshall (1am/midnight), played along.

The show’s cancellation after a faltering and more conventional second season “wasn’t surprising, but we thought [the show] was great,” says Hopkins (whose upcoming projects include Freevee comedy Clean Slate with Laverne Cox). “The proof is that people still talk about it today!”

