‘General Hospital’ Actress Beth Peters Dies at 92

Beth Peters, a veteran actress and singer best known for playing the recurring role of Mrs. Whitaker on General Hospital, has died. She was 92.

The passing was confirmed by Peters’ son, Sean Williams, who told Variety she died on Thursday, March 14, in central Florida after a short illness. An exact cause of death was not given.

In an obituary provided to Variety by Williams, Peters’ General Hospital character description reads, “The motherly Mrs. Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”

Peters appeared in eight episodes of the iconic ABC soap opera from 1980 to 1982 and returned in 1983 and 1994. Her other television credits include Quantum Leap, Mr. Belvedere, Beyond Belief, Simon and Simon, The Waltons, and Highway to Heaven.

Starting her career on the stage, Peters got her first break on Broadway in 1955, playing an extra in the play Inherit the Wind; she’d later take over the role of Mrs. Brady in the production’s last months.

She continued acting on stage throughout her career, mostly in regional theater, performing at the Sacramento Music Circus, Circle Star Theatre, Melodyland, Carousel Theater, Hyatt Music Theater, Dallas State Fair Summer Musicals, Fiesta Dinner Playhouse, and more. Some of her most notable appearances came in Sound of Music, Big River, Show Boat, and Funny Girl.

In addition to her stage and TV work, Peters appeared in the films Where Love Has Gone, Fitzwilly, Kandyland, and Back to School.

She is survived by her son and step-daughters Barbara Davison and Monican Lange, as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Peters is predeceased by her husband, fellow actor Jack Donan, who died in 1996.