‘Prison Break’ First Look: Lincoln and Michael Reunite in a Yemeni Prison

Marisa Roffman
Didier Baverel /FOX. © 2017 FOX Broadcasting Co.

Fox’s Prison Break ended nearly eight years ago with a finale that seemingly left Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) dead. In the new revival, premiering April 4, his brother, Lincoln Burrows, discovers that Michael is actually in a Yemeni prison, and the duo have a charged reunion.

Miller and Purcell also worked together on The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but this was the first scene Miller filmed for the reboot. “There was a lot going on that day, but there was a through line—me and Dominic, Michael and Lincoln,” Miller says. “It grounded me.”

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller

Prison Break, Season premiere, April 4, 9/8c, FOX

