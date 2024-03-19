José’s Dinner Party, Royalty Visits’ Night Court,’ Life in the Valley, Earthshaking Developments on ‘Shogun’

Humanitarian chef José Andrés welcomes celebrities into his kitchen for a fun dinner party. Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby guests on Night Court as the bailiff’s royal boyfriend. A Vanderpump Rules spinoff catches up with reality-TV alums in their new life in the suburban Valley. Domestic and political intrigue in 17th-century Japan leads to an earth-shaking climax in FX’s epic drama Shōgun.

Michael Muller/Prime Video

Dinner Party Diaries with Jose Andres

Special

Celebrity chef José Andrés is best known these days for his humanitarian efforts to bring food and other essential supplies to countries in need through his World Central Kitchen nonprofit, most recently feeding desperate Palestinians in Gaza. But he can still have a good time with famous friends, as this special reveals, when he welcomes a knife-wielding Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. into his kitchen to prepare Spanish-influenced dishes with a story behind each scrumptious morsel.

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

8/7c

Guest stars are all the rage in the rebooted sitcom’s second season, and this episode is no exception. Rhys Darby, of Max’s prematurely canceled critical darling Our Flag Means Death, appears as the much-talked-about British boyfriend of bawdy bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta). Her Duke, aka Alistair Tully, causes a stir when he pays a surprise visit to the courtroom. He’s accompanied by his loyal valet, Duncan (Dave Foley), who’s intent on settling a centuries-old family feud with none other than public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). Followed by Extended Family (8:30/7:30c), with former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce making a guest appearance when Jim (Jon Cryer) works with Trey (Donald Faison) on a St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

The Valley

Series Premiere 9/8c

Turns out there is life after reality-TV stardom: MORE reality-TV stardom. Vanderpump Rules alums have brought the cameras with them from West Hollywood to the suburban Valley, where suburban family life beckons. Former SUR bartender/bad boy Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright are now parents to a toddler, and they’re the hub of a circle of friends and frenemies comprising five core couples, including ex-SUR employee Kristen Doute, who once cheated on her boyfriend with Jax. Now cohabiting with boyfriend Luke Broderick, Kristen remains the sort of pot-stirrer who brings drama wherever she goes.

Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun

10/9c

War is brewing after last week’s ill-advised massacre on the training field, but the tension is equally acute within the household of English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), when a surprise arrival puts his relationship with interpreter Mariko (Anna Sawai) in jeopardy. The “barbarian’s” culinary habits also roil his Japanese hosts. “We are particular eaters,” Mariko explains. “It is our loss.” But is it? Blackthorne’s puzzlement and outrage over their local rituals leads to a showdown, interrupted by good old Mother Nature.

Disney/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

The learning curve for autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) has been rather steep over the medical drama’s seven seasons. You’d think he might give some slack to med student Charlie (Kayla Cromer), who’s also on the spectrum—but her incessant questioning is working his last, already fragile nerve. In a season notable for new babies on board, adoptive mom Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) frets about who to name as infant Eden’s guardian should she be incapacitated. Is she once again keeping her frustrated love interest Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) out of the decision?

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: