‘7th Heaven’ Star Beverley Mitchell Shares Pics of Cast Reunion: ‘A Whole Lotta Love’

There’s no greater feeling than the love of family, 7th Heaven’s theme song tells us, and the alumni of that WB-to-CW drama certainly felt the love as they reunited in Connecticut for 90s Con.

Beverley Mitchell, who played Lucy Camden on the show, shared photos of herself with 7th Heaven cast members on Instagram on Friday.

In one pic, she poses for a selfie with TV mom Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden) and faux-siblings Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden), David Gallagher (Simon Camden), and Barry Watson (Matt Camden).

“Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family!” Mitchell wrote in the caption. “To say that this was needed was an understatement. My heart is full, and I have been so blessed to love and laugh with them!”

Absent from the get-together was Jessica Biel, who played Mary Camden, but Mitchell said the group FaceTimed her. “There is a whole lotta love in this group,” Mitchell added.

(Also absent was Eric Camden portrayer Stephen Collins, whose career ended in disgrace in 2014.)

While traveling to Connecticut for the convention, Mitchell and Gallagher ended up on the same flight but missed their connection to Hartford. As they weighed their options in Washington, D.C., Mitchell nixed Gallagher’s idea for an overnight road trip. “It’s a seven-and-a-half-hour drive,” Mitchell said in an Instagram video. “I don’t think he’s ready for the backseat driver in me.”

In Instagram comments, fans swooned over the cast reunion. “This show was my Monday night has for so long,” one person wrote. “I loved it so much [and] I love this reunion so much!”

Another user commented, “My favorite TV family! 7th Heaven was and still is a favorite of mine!”

7th Heaven buffs still have a chance to see these cast members in person: 90s Conkicked off on Friday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford and continues through Sunday, March 17, with Mitchell, Hicks, Rosman, Gallagher, and Watson booked for all three days.