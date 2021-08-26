‘7th Heaven’ Turns 25: Where’s the Cast Now?

7th Heaven Cast
Where can you go when the world don’t treat you right? If you were a WB viewer 25 years ago, you’d know the answer!

Yes, the family drama 7th Heaven is now 25 years old, having premiered on The WB on August 26, 1996. And that means that the Camden children would all be in their thirties and forties now.

Created by Brenda Hampton and executive-produced by Aaron Spelling, 7th Heaven ran for 11 seasons, ten on The WB and one on The CW.

And in the years since the show’s 2007 finale, many of its cast members have stayed on screen, as you can see in the photo gallery below.

(Note: Stephen Collins, the actor who played Eric Camden on 7th Heaven, is not included below. Collins admitted to the sexual abuse of minors in 2014. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call RAINN at 800-656-4673 or visit online.rainn.org to chat anonymously one-on-one with a trained staff member.)

Catherine Hicks
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden)

Hicks, who played the Camden matriarch, has had several recent gigs, including parts in the yuletide TV movies A Christmas Wedding Tail, A Christmas Wedding Date, and A Christmas Reunion. Coming up, she’ll reprise her role of Karen Barclay in the Syfy/USA series Chucky, decades after playing the part in the 1988 film Child’s Play.

Barry Watson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coach

Barry Watson (Matt Camden)

After his days playing eldest son Matt, Barry starred on the shows What About Brian, Samantha Who, and Date My Dad. More recently, he recurred on the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice and guest-starred on the Hulu horror anthology Into the Dark.

David Gallagher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Gallagher (Simon Camden)

Gallagher (aka money-loving son Simon) has stuck to guest-starring roles over the past decade, taking small parts in shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Vegas, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T. He also voices Riku in the Kingdom Heartsvideo game series.

Jessica Biel
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jessica Biel (Mary Camden)

Biel, who played athletic daughter Mary, has broken out on the big screen in films like The Illusionist, Valentine’s Day, and Total Recall, and she starred as Cora Tannetti in the first season of The Sinner, the USA drama she executive-produces. The actress, who’s married to Justin Timberlake, also starred as Lia Haddock in Limetown, and she’s an executive producer of Cruel Summer.

Beverley Mitchell
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for National Geographic

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden)

Over the past decade, Mitchell parlayed her success as dramatic daughter Lucy into a starring role as Kaitlin O’Malley in the in the ABC Family teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager—another show Hampton created. She also played herself in the Pop comedy Hollywood Darlings. And last holiday season, she starred in the Lifetime TV movie Candy Cane Christmas.

Chaz Lamar Shepherd
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Netflix

Chaz Lamar Shepherd (John Hamilton)

The man who played Matt’s roommate recurred as Raymond “Piranha” Jones in six episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage and recently popped up in NCIS: New Orleans and The Blacklist. And in 2018, the actor also played Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical Chicago.

Geoff Stults
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Geoff Stults (Ben Kinkirk)

Following 7th Heaven, Stults starred in the TV shows October Road, Happy Town, The Finder, and Enlisted, and he recurred on shows like The Odd Couple and Grace and Frankie. Coming up, he’ll share the screen with Kate Beckinsale in the Paramount+ dark comedy Guilty Party.

Ashlee Simpson
David Livingston/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson (Cecilia Smith)

Simpson starred as Violet Foster in The CW’s short-lived Melrose Place reboot in 2009. More recently, however, she and husband Evan Ross documented their relationship in the 2018 E! reality series Ashlee+Evan, and she competed in a 2019 episode of Drop the Mic.

Rachel Blanchard
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Rachel Blanchard (Roxanne Richardson)

Along with recurring roles in the TV shows Fargo and Another Period, Blanchard landed a starring part as Emma Trakarsky in the Audience Network comedy-drama You Me Her. Next up, you’ll see her in the Ben Affleck–Ana de Armas thriller Deep Water and the Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Tyler Hoechlin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tyler Hoechlin (Martin Brewer)

Hoechlin is better known these days as Kal-El a.k.a. Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman in The CW’s Superman & Lois, but he also starred as Derek Hale in Teen Wolf and recurred as Ian Yerxa in Another Life.

