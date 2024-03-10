The stars are out in full force for the Oscars, and while everyone is curious to see what they’re wearing, many of the stars have an accessory in common with a meaningful red pin.

For those wondering what it represents, it is a way for the attendees to show support for a ceasefire in Gaza as bombings continue. Among some of the guests who sported the pin were nominees Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell as well as Mark Ruffalo, and his Poor Things costar Ramy Youssef.

Speaking about the symbolism of the pin which is a red circle with a silhouette of a hand with a heart in it, Youssef told Deadline, “This is for Artists for Ceasefire… We have a growing list of so many artists who want a permanent immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” the actor added.

“To get really universal about it, it’s about stop killing kids,” Youseff continued. “We’re using our voices to speak to people’s hearts… We want people to have safety and justice.”

“It’s obviously something a lot of people have a lot of opinions about, and I think there can be a place and time to process feelings,” the actor added about the ongoing political divide in Israel and Gaza. “The best time to process feelings is when there isn’t active violence happening. So, we need to stop the violence. we need to stop the bombing.”

The Oscars red carpet was also disrupted by hundreds of protestors supporting a ceasfire who shut down a major section of Hollywood including Sunset Boulevard, Vine Street, and La Brea Avenue, according to Variety, delaying the arrivals of some stars, including Barbie‘s Margot Robbie.

Additional stars who donned the pin on the red carpet were Eugene Lee Yang, Misan Harriman, and Kaouther Ben Hania.