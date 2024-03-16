‘So Help Me Todd’ Is About to Open a ‘Pandora’s Box’ of Trouble

Right now, the law firm might be in financial trouble on So Help Me Todd, but we can’t help but be excited about what this might mean for the mother-son relationship at the center of the show.

Though Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) tries to hide the woes from Todd (Skylar Astin) at first, it’s at the end of the latest episode that she admits the firm’s in trouble and she’s responsible for fixing it. (After she scored a big client, the sisters she impressed by acting as a PI with them tagging along, the firm will be okay for six months.) She needs his help.

“As Todd says at the end of Episode 4, her problems are his problems. So he does take it on quite a bit,” Astin tells TV Insider. “They are a team, and that is something that I love about Margaret and Todd’s relationship and where it stands right now. They really can emotionally lean on each other. So yeah, it gets a little tricky, and when we really start to look into those numbers, it becomes a bit of a Pandora’s box, so audiences can expect more to come out of that financial trouble and what it all means and who’s responsible and what needs to be done and what Margaret and Todd need to do to take care of that issue.”

Besides that, look for some fun episodes coming up for Todd with both his brother Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas) and frenemy Lyle (Tristen J. Winger).

“Lawrence and Todd are kind of on a caper together, and Lawrence puts Todd to work. I’m very excited for people to see that. That was written by our creator, Scott Prendergast,” Astin teases. Also coming up is “a heavy Lyle-Todd kind of feud, maybe a couple of pranks involved. It’s a really great episode with a great payoff, and I am having such a good time shooting it right now.”

Plus, look out for Episode 7, which the star calls “wacky” and one he’s “totally obsessed with where Todd has to pretend to be somebody very, very significant to the firm and even has to put on a bit of a dialect and has to hold that dialect for arguably too long, which was very fun to play.”

In other words, expect more of what makes this show as entertaining as it is.

