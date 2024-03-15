‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Shares Video Shaving Head Amid Cancer Battle

Nicole Eggert, perhaps best known for playing Summer Quinn on Baywatch, has shared a video of herself shaving her head two months after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, March 14, where she posted a video set to the Beastie Boys’ classic track “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party).” In the clip, Eggert sits facing the camera before picking up a pair of hair clippers. She then begins shaving her head.

At one point in the video, which is speeded up to show the full process, Eggert’s daughter, Keegan, 12, appears to help with a tricky spot on the back of her mom’s head.

Eggert strokes her head at the end of the video before sharing photos of herself and her daughter hugging.

In January, Eggert told People she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023.

“This journey’s been rough for me. This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life,” she said at the time. “I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

In the caption to her head-shaving video, Eggert quoted psychotherapist Madeleine Eames, writing, “Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are.”

Last month, the Charles in Charge alum shared a video of her hair being cut into a shorter style.

“Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare,” she wrote alongside the clip. “Thank u to @michelledavidhair for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off.”

In addition to Keegan, Eggert is also the mother of another daughter, Dilyn, who is 25. Speaking to People about life as a single mother, the actress said it’s “not been an easy road” for her financially.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Eggert’s behalf in January to help cover the medical costs of her treatment.

“I absolutely 100% want to start a non-profit for other single parents such as myself, who don’t have any family, don’t have anybody to turn to,” Eggert previously told People. “They take on all this by themselves because they love their kids so much, but when something happens to them, then what?”

“I’ve gotten such an outpouring of love and it makes you feel so good. It changes your whole day and other people just don’t have that,” she continued. “So I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren’t as fortunate.”