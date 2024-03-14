Michael Culver, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘A Passage to India’ Actor, Dies at 85

Veteran British actor Michael Culver, best known for portraying Captain Needa in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Major McBryde in A Passage to India, has died. He was 85.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Culver passed away on Tuesday, February 27, according to his representatives at Alliance Agents. No other details or cause of death were given.

Born June 16, 1938, in London, England, Culver came from an acting family, with his father, mother, brother, and aunt all having theatrical careers. His own acting career began by performing at the Old Vic, Dundee Rep, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He would go on to star in several recurring roles on British television, including as Squire Armstrong in The Adventures of Black Beauty (1972–74), Major Erwin Brandt in the BBC drama Secret Army (1977–78), Ralph Saroyan in The House of Eliott (1992) and Prior Robert in Cadfael (1994–98).

Culver also had guest roles in The Sweeney, The Professionals, Miss Marple, and The Return of Sherlock Holmes.

However, he is most recognized for portraying the doomed Captain Needa in The Empire Strikes Back, the captain of the Imperial Star Destroyer Avenger. After losing track of the Millennium Falcom, Needa apologizes to Darth Vader, who then viciously kills him.

Speaking about his Star Wars role on the Making Tracks podcast last year, Culver said, “When I did Star Wars, it just seemed to be, ‘Oh, they’re doing a movie about starships.’ So I did it. I just thought, ‘Well, I hope it’s successful… You don’t expect 40 years later to be still signing autographs for it.”

He also had a major role in the 1984 historical drama A Passage to India, where he played the bigoted police inspector Major McBryde. In addition, Culver appeared in two uncredited roles in the James Bond films From Russia With Love (1963) and Thunderball (1965).

In more recent years, Culver featured in episodes of New Tricks, Spooks, Murder City, Wallander, and the 2016 film Servants’ Quarters.

He is survived by his second wife, Amanda; children Roderic, Justin and Susan; and four grandchildren.