Robyn Bernard Dies: ‘General Hospital’s Terry Brock Was 64

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital alum Robyn Bernard has died. The actor, known for playing Terry Brock on the long-running soap opera, was 64 years old.

Bernard appeared in 145 episodes of General Hospital from 1984-1990. She died on Tuesday, March 12 in San Jacinto, California, according to a report from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, March 13. The report says Bernard was found dead in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto. A cause of death has not been revealed. The report can be seen here (via Deadline).

Terry Brock, also known as Terry O’Connor, made her General Hospital debut on September 3, 1984. The character was the daughter of D.L. Brock (David Groh) and was a professional singer, but a drinking problem took a hit on Terry’s career. During Terry’s six-year run on the soap, she married Kevin O’Connor (Kevin Bernhardt), was framed for the murders of Sheriff Broder (Ron Hayes) and Ted Holmes (David Doyle), and owned Duke’s bar. Bernard left the series in 1990 when Terry scored a recording contract.

Bernard was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. Her younger sister was Wings star Crystal Bernard. The sisters performed gospel music together in their early years in the industry. Before landing the role of Terry Brock, Bernard had small roles in shows like The Facts of Life, Simon & Simon, and Whiz Kids.

Bernard appeared in French films during and after her time on General Hospital. In 1986 she was in the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated Betty Blue. Other credits include Tour of Duty, Roselyne and the Lions, Maigret, and Kings for a Day.

She also appeared as herself on episodes of The New Hollywood Squares and Hour Magazine, and Win, Lose or Draw. Bernard’s final onscreen credit was 2002’s Voices From the High School.