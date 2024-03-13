Kevin Costner Reacts to John Mulaney’s ‘Field Of Dreams’ Summary at Oscars

Kevin Costner has a strong emotional connection to his classic 1989 sports fantasy drama Field of Dreams, but he isn’t above laughing at the ridiculousness of the plot.

The Yellowstone star took to social media on Tuesday, March 12, to respond to a moment from Sunday’s (March 10) Oscars where comedian John Mulaney hilariously summarized the film’s storyline.

Mulaney, who was introducing the award for Best Sound, brought up the Oscar-nominated film and proceeded to talk through the plot (watch his full summary below), including the scene where Ray’s (Costner) daughter, Karin, falls off the bleachers and starts choking to death on a hot dog.

Opening his speech by naming famous movie lines, Mulaney said, “What about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field.”

He continued, “Or I guess he doesn’t build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You wanna pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’ “

“I love Field of Dreams, that should win Best Picture,” Mulaney concluded his speech.

Posting from the X account for his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, the Oscar-winning actor retweeted a video of Mulaney’s bit and wrote, “Not a bad summary,” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Field of Dreams was nominated for three Academy Awards at the 1990 ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score, though it didn’t win in any category.

Costner, who played the lead role of Ray Kinsella in the hit baseball movie, has spoken about his deep love for Field of Dreams in the past. In 2021, he even participated in the Field of Dreams MLB game in Iowa, which took place at a special stadium built near the original movie set.

“I’m moved by it. I am,” Costner said at the time when reflecting on the film and the fandom it maintains over three decades later. “Somewhere along the line, if you have some unfinished business, that movie starts to take over.”

As for Mulaney, fans enjoyed his Field of Dreams speech so much that they want him to host next year’s Academy Awards.

“John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars,” wrote one fan on X.

Another added, “This was John Mulaney’s audition, and he passed with flying colours. He should host next year and many years after that.”

“If John Mulaney isn’t hired to host the Oscars next year, then literally what are we even doing here?” said another.

Did you enjoy Mulaney’s Field of Dreams speech? And would be make a good host of next year’s Oscars? Let us know in the comments.