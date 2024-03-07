Where’s Flower on ‘Ghosts’? Everything We Need Answered After That Halloween Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 4, “The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave.”]

Ghosts‘ latest episode finally answered the big question about whether or not Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is really gone from the CBS comedy. Spoiler alert: She isn’t!

In the Halloween installment’s final moments, the hippie’s voice could be heard calling out from a well on the Woodstone property. “I fell down this well, like a month ago, and I can’t get out,” she cried as a camera panned down to the dark well. While this reveal is sure to ease fans’ worries around her status, it also raises some questions, including a big one about the manor’s latest addition, Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) former wife Carol (Caroline Aaron), who choked on a doughnut hole in the Woodstone kitchen. Below, we’re breaking down the big questions we need answered when the show returns.

When Will Flower Be Found?

While we now know that Flower fell down into a well, she hasn’t been found after weeks of being stuck there. Although this predicament certainly reassures fans that she’ll someday return to the fold, the looming uncertainty around the timing of her return remains. When will they find Flower? We’re hoping sooner than later, but considering that Carrasco had her first child close to the start of filming, there’s a chance that her absence may be a little longer than an episode or two. Still, this week’s revelation provides hope that she’ll be back sooner than later, leading us to our next question.

Who Was ‘Sucked Off’?

One of the spirits at Woodstone was “sucked off,” and now that we know it wasn’t Flower, we can’t help but wonder which ghost was overlooked by the haunts housed in the mansion. Will it turn out that the missing soul was in fact, “just a basement ghost?” Will it be a ghost we never met before? Or is it one of the ghosts we have come to know, but don’t see all that often? Hopefully, answers about the mystery individual will be unveiled soon.

Is Carol Sticking Around?

Carol didn’t pass on to the other side after dying, leading us to wonder how long she’ll be lingering around Woodstone. Her presence is sure to cause some fun tension between herself and her late husband Pete, who is still bitter she ended up marrying his best friend. While we don’t imagine she’ll stick around forever, perhaps a visit from their daughter will allow Carol to move onto the other side. Maybe even Pete’s withheld forgiveness could be the trick. Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing more of her as Season 3 unfolds.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS