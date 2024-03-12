2024 Daytime Emmys Set Date at CBS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has unveiled the date of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards which are set to take place on CBS this summer.

The live broadcast has officially been set for Friday, June 7 with the ceremony slated to air from 8 to 10pm ET (delayed PT) on the network. In addition to airing on primetime, viewers can stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ where the Daytime Emmys will also be available.

This year marks the 18th time CBS will broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other contending networks. The event will take place at the historic Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a Lifetime Achievement honoree, nominations, host, and more information surrounding the ceremony will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS. He added, “We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievements in television programming and crafts since 1974, recognizing work in various categories ranging from daytime dramas, talk shows, and instructional programming to hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy unveiled joint plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, rather than by program airtime.

This year, the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022, and last year in 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers of the ceremony on behalf of NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producing from ATI.

2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 7, 8pm ET/delayed PT, CBS and Paramount+