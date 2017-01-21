NFL’s Final Four: Conference Championship Sunday Preview

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Washington Redskins during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at FedExField on January 10, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL’s AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, Jan. 22, will set the teams squaring off in Super Bowl LI in Houston Feb. 5.

First up, FOX carries the NFC title game beginning at 3/2c with the Green Bay Packers (led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, pictured) at the Atlanta Falcons. The NFC South champion Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 in the Divisional Playoffs, while the NFC North champion Packers are coming off a thrilling 34-31 Divisional Playoff win over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys. The Packers and Falcons met in Week 8 of the regular season, with the Falcons winning that game 33-32. The NFC Championship is the final NFL game played at the Georgia Dome, as the Falcons move into new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2017 season. FOX Sports’ play-by-play announcer Joe Buck calls the game with analyst Troy Aikman and reporter Erin Andrews.

Following the NFC Championship, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., kicking off at 6:40/5:40c on CBS. The AFC East champion Patriots are coming off a big 34-16 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Playoffs, while the Steelers scored six field goals in an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to advance. Calling the game for CBS is Jim Nantz with analyst Phil Simms and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

NFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 3/2c, Fox

AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 6:40/5:40c, CBS