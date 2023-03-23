‘Love Is Blind’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

'Love Is Blind' reunion
Love Is Blind

Love may be blind, but it’s not always enough! As Netflix gets ready to drop the fourth season of Love Is Blind on March 24, only a small fraction of the couples from the dating experiment are still together.

Perhaps, though, Love Is Blind’s success rate will improve in Season 4. For the latest installment of the show, singles from Seattle will be falling in love sight unseen, and you can be sure we’ll see diamond rings in the Emerald City.

In the meantime, here are updates on the Love Is Blind couples that have gone the distance — and those that fell short.

Love Is Blind, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 24, Netflix

Lauren and Cameron of 'Love Is Blind' Season 1
Season 1’s Lauren and Cameron

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton celebrated four years of marriage in Instagram posts in November 2022. Cameron wrote to Lauren: “I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world. The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other. Happy anniversary, baby!” And Lauren said: “Four years into forever with you, Mr. Hamilton. I’m so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back!”

Matthew and Amber of 'Love Is Blind' Season 1
Season 1’s Amber and Matthew

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, the first season’s other surviving couple, also marked their fourth wedding anniversary with loving Instagram posts on Instagram. “People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I’ve always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven’t steered me wrong yet, and thankfully, your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine,” Amber wrote in her post. “Happy anniversary, @barnettisblind. I wouldn’t trade our crazy life over these last four years for anything.”

Giannina and Damian of 'Love Is Blind' Season 1
What about the rest of the Season 1 couples?

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers (pictured) split in 2021, and she moved on with former Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann. Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas are now married to other people, and Mark has two kids with his wife, and Jessica has a child on the way. Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes went their separate ways after Love is Blind, as did Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton.

Jarrette and Iyanna of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2
What about any of the Season 2 couples?

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones (pictured) tied the knot in Season 2, but she filed for divorce in October 2022 and finalized their split the following month. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson also got married on the show, but Danielle submitted court docs to end the union in August 2022. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen split in November 2021, with Natalie later claiming that he signed up for the Netflix dating show Perfect Match while they were still together. Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez dated briefly after the show before calling it a day. And after their respective breakups with Shake Chatterjee and Shaina Hurley, Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams dated for a while but broke up before the After the Altar episodes.

Alex and Brennon of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Season 3’s Alexa and Brennon

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux told People this February they were focusing on building their YouTube channel and planning travels abroad for their two-year wedding anniversary this summer. They also revealed to Us Weekly that they’re “working and twerking on” starting a family.

Matt and Colleen of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Season 3’s Colleen and Matt

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are still together, but as of a November 2022 Instagram Q&A, they weren’t living together. “It was due to the fact that we wanted to slow things down,” Colleen told Instagram followers, per ET. “I mentioned at the reunion that we got married in a weird way so we’re doing marriage in a weird way. It’s very hard to explain, but it works for us right now. We really just wanted to not mess this up and jump right into shared spaces, just slow it down a little bit. We can’t wait to move in around May of next year [and] hopefully buy a house, so we’ll see.”

Raven and SK of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
What about the rest of the Season 3 couples?

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett ended up calling off their wedding in Season 3, as did Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden. And Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada kept dating after putting a halt to their nuptials, but they announced their split in November 2022, and he later admitted to having an “inappropriate” conversation with another woman.

Love Is Blind

