Love may be blind, but it’s not always enough! As Netflix gets ready to drop the fourth season of Love Is Blind on March 24, only a small fraction of the couples from the dating experiment are still together.

Perhaps, though, Love Is Blind’s success rate will improve in Season 4. For the latest installment of the show, singles from Seattle will be falling in love sight unseen, and you can be sure we’ll see diamond rings in the Emerald City.

In the meantime, here are updates on the Love Is Blind couples that have gone the distance — and those that fell short.

Love Is Blind, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, March 24, Netflix