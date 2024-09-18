Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Forget Brat Summer. It’s officially Pod Fall. Netflix has announced the cast of Love Is Blind Season 7, which will premiere on October 2.

The nation’s capital is getting the spotlight this time around. The seventh season is set in Washington, D.C. The newest pod squad ranges in age from 27 to 37 and includes veterans, scientists, a lawyer, and even two sisters (Nina and Tara)!

Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the latest dating experiment. Get to know the contestants hoping to prove love is truly blind and find out how to follow them on Instagram below.

