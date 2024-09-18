‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast: Meet the 28 D.C. Singles & Follow Them on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Monica Davis, Garrett Joseman, Hannah Jiles of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Forget Brat Summer. It’s officially Pod Fall. Netflix has announced the cast of Love Is Blind Season 7, which will premiere on October 2.

The nation’s capital is getting the spotlight this time around. The seventh season is set in Washington, D.C. The newest pod squad ranges in age from 27 to 37 and includes veterans, scientists, a lawyer, and even two sisters (Nina and Tara)!

Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the latest dating experiment. Get to know the contestants hoping to prove love is truly blind and find out how to follow them on Instagram below.

Love Is Blind, Season 7 Premiere, October 2, Netflix

Brittany Wisniewski in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Brittany Wisniewski

Age: 33

Occupation: Esthetician

Instagram: @brittanynwisniewski

Ramses Prashad in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ramses Prashad

Age: 35

Occupation: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit

Instagram: @ramsesprashad

Nina Zafar in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Nina Zafar

Age: 32

Occupation: Journalist

Instagram: @ninazafar

Perry Slomnicki in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Perry Slomnicki

Age: 32

Occupation: Journalist

Instagram: @lifeof_perry

Jason Drecchio in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Jason Drecchio

Age: 30

Occupation: Loan officer

Instagram: @jasondrecchio

Tamar Smith in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Tamar Smith

Age: 33

Occupation: Video editor and animator

Instagram: @tay2themar

Morgan Moore in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Morgan Moore

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales team lead

Instagram: @morganbrimoore

Tim Godbee in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Tim Godbee

Age: 33

Occupation: Web content strategist

Instagram: @timdrakegodbee

Hannah Jiles in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Hannah Jiles

Age: 27

Occupation: Medical device sales

Instagram: @hannahjiles

Taylor Krause in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Taylor Krause

Age: 30

Occupation: Clean energy policy consultant

Instagram: @chinesediscobaby

Ashley Adionser in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ashley Adionser

Age: 32

Occupation: Marketing director

Instagram: @ashleyadion

Tara Zafar in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Tara Zafar

Age: 29

Occupation: Senior marketing manager

Instagram: @tarazafar

Leo Braudy in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Leo Braudy

Age: 31

Occupation: Art dealer

Instagram: @leo_braudy

Nick Pugh in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Nick Pugh

Age: 31

Occupation: Commercial real estate brokerage

Instagram: @poppapugh

Ally Dawson in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ally Dawson

Age: 31

Occupation: Master esthetician

Instagram: @servingfacefirst

Bohdan Olinares in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Bohdan Olinares

Age: 36

Occupation: Tech sales

Instagram: @bohdango

Dylan Maddox in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Dylan Maddox

Age: 30

Occupation: Realtor and artist

Instagram: @drillaaa

Ray Pottebaum in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ray Pottebaum

Age: 33

Occupation: Consultant

Instagram: @usray_today

 

Ashley Walker in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ashley Walker

Age: 32

Occupation: Health and wellness educator

Instagram: @ayyeashleyy

Stephen Richardson in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Stephen Richardson

Age: 34

Occupation: Electrician

Instagram: @officialrichardson

Jenny Arisizabal in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Jenny Arisizabal

Age: 31

Occupation: Account training coordinator

Instagram: @jennyzamora

Katie Bollinger in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Katie Bollinger

Age: 36

Occupation: Sports marketing manager

Instagram: @kbo15_

Monica Davis in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Monica Davis

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales executive

Instagram: @monicajadedavis

Marissa George in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Marissa George

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @rissa.george

Garrett Josemans in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Garrett Josemans

Age: 33

Occupation: Quantum physicist

Instagram: @garrett.josemans

Tyler Frances in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Tyler Frances

Age: 34

Occupation: Account manager

Instagram: @tylerlfrances

Nick Dorka in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Nick Dorka

Age: 29

Occupation: Real estate agent

Instagram: @nicholasdorka

Alexandra Byrd of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Adam Rose / Netflix

Alexandra Byrd

Age: 33

Occupation: Producer

Instagram: @prettylilbyrdie

Love Is Blind

