‘Abbott Elementary’ Post-Oscar Episode Features This Major Guest Appearance

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary may not have aired in its usual timeslot this past week, but there was a good reason for it as the ABC comedy aired an Oscars night episode featuring a very special guest star: Maestro‘s Bradley Cooper.

The Oscar-nominated performer and director made a cameo appearance as himself in the opening moments of the Sunday night broadcast as he stepped into the halls of the titular school. Pulled into Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) classroom by one of Abbott’s students, Cooper was put on the spot.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, Bradley Cooper, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3

Eager to understand how he’s there, she asks what brings him to Philly, and the Pennsylvania native mentions that the sub shop across the street is his first stop whenever he visits because it holds a lot of nostalgia. “They have the best hoagies in the city,” Cooper says.

As he’s put in the metaphorical spotlight, Cooper answers student questions, like whether or not he’s in Spider-Man because he’s famous. He clarifies that he isn’t, but that he is in Guardians of the Galaxy. To prove it, he puts on his Rocket Racoon voice, much to the amazement of the kids and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

Next, the other teachers begin chiming in with their favorite films by Cooper including Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) pick He’s Just Not That Into You, Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) favorite Wet Hot American Summer, and Melissa’s pick, which was the TV series Alias.

'Abbott Elementary': Chris Perfetti on Jacob's Big Breakup & Unpredictable Season 3 Twists
Related

'Abbott Elementary': Chris Perfetti on Jacob's Big Breakup & Unpredictable Season 3 Twists

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) wrongly attributes The Holdovers to Cooper, which Gregory (Tyler James Williams) corrects as The Hangover. It’s a fun bit as they all talk about the actor’s filmography before gathering for a photo. But that’s not before Cooper gets to acknowledge how criminally underfunded schools like Abbott are.

Fans were quick to react to Cooper’s cameo on social media. See it here:

What did you think of Cooper’s appearance on Abbott? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned as Season 3 continues on ABC.

