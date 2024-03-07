Debra Byrd, ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ Vocal Coach, Dies at 72

Debra Byrd, a vocal coach best known for her work on American Idol, Canadian Idol, and The Voice, has died. She was 72.

According to Deadline, Byrd passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 5. No cause of death or location was given.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, one of the singers Byrd coached during her ten seasons with American Idol, paid tribute on social media on Wednesday, March 6, where she shared her gratitude.

“Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post. “She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning!”

Hudson continued, “I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

Born on July 19, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, Byrd attended Kent State University and studied at the Karamu and Dobama Theatres. Early in her career, she performed with Barry Manilow, touring the world as part of Manilow’s backup group, Ladyflash.

“This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me,” Manilow wrote on his Instagram page. “She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love.”

Byrd also collaborated with Bob Dylan, most notably during his Australian tour, Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert, where he played with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She also worked with Dylan on Band of the Hand with Petty and Stevie Nicks.

The veteran vocalist also has numerous theatrical credits, including the Broadway productions The Human Comedy, Barry Manilow on Broadway, Haarlem Nocturne, and Ain’t Misbehavin’. She also had a starring role as Da Singer in Bring In ‘Da Noise, Bring In ‘Da Funk, and was nominated for a 2001 Black Theatre Alliance Award for Could It Be Magic.

Throughout her time on Idol, Byrd coached the likes of Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Clay Aiken, and countless others.

“I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach, teacher, or champion to us Idol contestants than Byrd was,” Clay Aiken, per Deadline. “No one spent more time with us. I’ll never forget her drilling into us how we needed to look right into the camera and connect with the audience at home. She was a light in so many lives. I am so lucky that I got to call her a friend.”

Outside of her TV work, Byrd was chair of the vocal department at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles and also served as an artist in residence at the Berklee College of Music.​​

Check out more tributes below.

RIP Debra Byrd. As a diehard #AmericanIdol fan, I know this is a huge loss to the music and TV/film industries. She will be greatly missed. Condolences to her family and friends, and everyone lucky enough to work with her during her illustrious career.#TheVoice https://t.co/rhg0MiRaDG — Jeff Dodge (@TheJeffDodge) March 7, 2024

So saddened to hear of the unexpected death of friend & uber-vocalist, Debra Byrd. We worked together in a long-running LA musical in the late 90s & she was a true talent and a really lovely person. RIP, my friend. https://t.co/h7ACt2njTb — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) March 7, 2024

– i am so sad hearing about Debra Byrd!! She was a vocal coach and a lot of a mentor on American Idol who i still watch and saw mostly through behind the scenes and especially in Hollywood week!! — jasmine. | she/her | (@jasmine_brrgn) March 7, 2024