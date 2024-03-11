HGTV ‘Lakefront Empire’: Dramatic Personal Stories of Realtors in New Ozarks-Based Show

When you first hear Ozarks, Marty Byrde and the other cast of characters from the Netflix series may come to mind. Beyond the popular show is Missouri’s real-life Lake of the Ozarks, which is situated between St. Louis and Kansas City. Thanks to Lakefront Empire, HGTV is shining the spotlight on the area with its attractive shoreline and eye-catching properties that have ignited a competitive real estate market.

Throughout the eight-episode season, cameras will follow some of the area’s top agents and brokers. Peggy Albers, Gerardo Cornejo, brothers Jonas and Justin Farrell, Cierra Grein, and Amanda Smith, look to wow their clients. In addition to showing homes, ranging from humble abodes to million-dollar luxury homes, they’ll open up their lives for the world to see.

Albers is among the most captivating stories, turning her life around after serving 15 years in state and federal prison for drug trafficking. Returning home on the lake, the power realtor has since built a career that generated $225 million in sales based on more than 675 properties sold

Jonas and Justin Farrell have followed in the family business. Under Farrell Real Estate Co., the second-generation real estate brokers have averaged $25 million in sales every year. Despite all they’ve done, the two have also faced their share of obstacles with Justin in particular battling alcoholism and coming out on the other side. We caught up with the three about what makes the show different from any other on the network.

Peggy Albers

How did you come to participate in the show?

Peggy Albers: Once the Ozark show came out, we actually had Bravo, A&E, and everybody come out. But HGTV was really the only one that could make it work. I think it’s because they thought outside the box and found me.

So, the show had a big impact.

I feel it did. People came and bought resorts and called Buddy’s Harbor and their logo is an old man with an oxygen tank. This guy came from Australia. I think Ozark had a bizarre impact, and I can’t wait to highlight it the correct way.

How was it being filmed and opening up about what you’ve been through?

I am the best of the best at the lake. Me and my sister sold $110 million last year. Here we were showing all these houses and doing our interviews. Our director asked me, “Are you okay telling your story now?” I started crying. I thought I was going to get away with just being the best. I guess the story was one of the reasons that drew HGTV here. Someone that goes away from a small town and does 15 years and comes back and kicks butt. Even after people said,” No, you can’t do it.” I fought and won and succeeded. I just want the whole world to know that just because you go away doesn’t mean you’re a failure or a mistake. At the same time, you’re the one that has to make it happen. You can’t blame others. You have to accept responsibility and move on from there.

How has it been to have your clients not let your past define who you are today?

I found out from the beginning if I didn’t tell my past, the other people would. I based my whole career on overcoming obstacles because it seems everyone has someone they know who has been incarcerated. A lot of their family members have overcome, and my clients may see hope in me. Some of my clients ask me to speak with people. I’m the connector. I don’t mind helping and giving back in that kind of way.

What do you attribute to your success?

The fact I can open up my refrigerator in the morning and have milk with my cereal and appreciate the simple things in life. I’m the happiest person alive. To get to work in a job in my own backyard, where I’m very knowledgeable, it’s all a blessing. I had to fight for my license, and I won. I built my whole career on overcoming obstacles and succeeding. I think people can appreciate that. I’m a hustler. I work day and night. I see things differently than most realtors.

How would you describe the market in terms of competition?

We only have one road in and one road out. Everywhere you go, you’re going to meet a realtor. Bonding with your client is very important. You don’t want them to wander off. I think me being the underdog, person. Most people say they pick me because I answer my phone at 9:30 p.m. on Sundays, and 7:30 a.m. on Mondays. That’s what has made me successful. I’ll always pick up my phone. I also tell them not to buy stuff. I think that’s odd for a realtor. I give them the most information to make the best decision. Sometimes the best decision isn’t to buy that house, which doesn’t get me paid. So be it.

What can you tease about the season?

HGTV has gone and made the most outside-the-box, unique, real estate, house hunting, people, and real-life show. It all merged in one with this beautiful atmosphere. I believe it will be quite entertaining. I think people will take away that the lake is a beautiful place. I think people can take away from overcoming obstacles. Not everyone finds their dream home. It’s the journey. I think everyone goes through journeys in life. I think many will be able to relate. I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say big things are happening in Cierra Grein’s life. I think she will be our biggest tease for the season. I will not spoil it.

How does the family think of you being part of the show? Are we going to meet them?

They said that was for potentially seasons 2 and 3 because I have so many interesting and bizarre stories. It seems like I get all the different people. Nothing is easy in my world.

Jonas & Justin Farrell

What was your reaction to HGTV doing this kind of show?

Jonas Farrell: When we were first approached about doing the show, my first impression was, “You really want to talk to me?” I was excited to have this show about the real estate market and the community we have here, especially such a great part of our country here. I know a lot of people know about it, but it’s great to bring more attention to the lake on a national level. I love that more people will learn about our little home here.

Justin Farrell: As we learned about the concept of the show, it was really exciting to focus on our area that’s not the “party scene.” The focus was on the family lifestyle and luxury lifestyle we do have.

What’s interesting to me is seeing how important and expensive the docks can be with these properties.

Justin: I don’t think people do realize how important the dock is. I’ve got clients under contract where before we do the inspections on the house, we’re having a survey done to make sure they can replace the existing dock with a brand-new double-decker dock. That’s the most important thing to them. To verify they can get the size of the dock they want. It is a different market. We find that the topography of the lot is very important. Where most people want a flat lot, we have to educate them that if they have a flat dock, they probably won’t have any water depth under their dock. This means you can’t have your boat on a boat lift. After the concern for the dock, I find the house comes into play after that.

How is it for you to open up your lives for the world to see?

Justin: Jonas and I both have a bit of personal stuff out there. The biggest thing I’m an open book and transparent. I’m not someone who lives on the fake-book or is on Instagram and wants to put out how amazing I am. I think everyone loves the comeback story. Now that the premiere is close, I’m shivering in my boots. ’m scared of what the general public is going to think. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m scared to death. But thank God I have my brother. I wouldn’t have done this without him.

Jonas: Something about me and my brother that a lot of people will learn is we’re very tight, very close, and very different in so many ways. The one thing we do have in common is being open books about our lives. To be on camera and talk about our lives, trials, and tribulations with what Justin has been through and what I’ve been through with my family. I have been prepared for it because we’ve done that on the local level. Sharing our lives feels natural to me. But I’m also worrying about how people will respond to me on camera. It’s also exciting.

What would you say was the biggest deal you’ve closed? Will we see it on the show this season?

Justin: We had a deal during 2021 where we did a deal for $2.9 million on a luxury house. We currently have our biggest sales property down here owned by the Anheuser Busch. We are not allowed to disclose the sale price, but I can tell you it was eight figures. We currently have a different commercial-style project that will be substantial and an almost eight-figure deal as well. Jonas and I don’t focus on the sale price though. I’ve got a $15,000 lot for sale that was referred to me by friends. Everyone deserves proper representation that needs it. We take care of everyone no matter what.

Lakefront Empire premiere March 11, 10/9c, HGTV