Erika Jayne is back on TV — but not for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star and singer dazzles in Bravo’s two-part documentary special Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, which chronicles all the highs and lows leading up to the opening night of her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues.

Jayne told TV Insider that her Las Vegas residency was “truly a gift” after the “darkest time in my life.” She added, “It was so much fun and to be able to capture it, the journey to the stage, I’ll forever have that.”

Bet It All on Blonde was a way for Jayne to put the spotlight on a different area of her life in the wake of her separation from Tom Girardi and ongoing legal battles. She stressed that the documentary special is “not how you see” her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so we really get to see a different side of my life — and a new life, a completely different version of Erika as you know her,” Jayne said. “Erika Jayne is a persona. But you get to see me at home really dealing with certain things.”

The reality star was candid about how it wasn’t easy juggling all of her personal issues in the midst of preparing for a Las Vegas residency in just 6 weeks. “It was very difficult, and I think you can see my headspace,” she admitted. “I’m drifting, I’m not able to be totally focused, and there’s a lot weighing on my heart and on my mind. At the end of the day, I have to be in control, calm, and I have to be confident because it’s my show. So if I break down in the middle of it, everybody’s really going to have a panic attack.”

When it comes to her performances, the RHOBH star only has one rule: “Do not ever tell me who’s in the audience because I don’t want to be giving different shows for different people. I don’t want different conditions in my head, so it’s always the best every time I do it as a conscious effort.”

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, Premieres Wednesday, March 6, 9/8c, Bravo and next day on Peacock