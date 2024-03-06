Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Brian Gaskill has confirmed that his time on The Young and the Restless is officially over as his character, Seth Morgan, was killed off on the Tuesday, March 5 episode.

After Tuesday’s episode, the actor took to his Instagram page, where he opened up about his exit and thanked fans and friends for their support.

“Between social media and the Internet in general, news travels ridiculously fast these days …so… yeah, that happened…(and if you haven’t seen yet, please watch… I hear Los Angeles might be preempted… so check out Paramount+ or look for Times),” Gaskill wrote.

He continued, “I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department, and other actors. And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years.

“So grateful for all of you. Now let’s see what comes next…” he concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIAN GASKILL (@briangaskillofficial)

Gaskill, a long-time soap actor, made his Young and the Restless debut in January, playing Seth, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) AA sponsor. His short run on the soap ended in the March 5 episode when he had a fatal run-in with his nemesis Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

As reported by MichaelFairmanTV, Seth confronted Jordan at The Empty Glass Lounge, where he accused her of being the woman who pushed Nikki off the wagon by pumping Vodka through an IV. Jordan denied it, but Seth cornered her and said he would arrange a meeting with Nikki, Victor (Eric Braeden), and the cops, all present.

Jordan agreed to go along with the plan but said she needed some air. Seth followed her outside, but as he stepped ahead of her, Jordan pushed him in front of an oncoming car. Jordan returned to the bar and told everyone Seth was so upset over Nikki that he walked in front of the vehicle. Later, Nikki received a call from the police telling her Seth is dead. Now fans are wondering what will happen with Jordan.

Prior to his role on The Young and the Restless, Gaskill starred as Bobby Warner on All My Children, Rafe Kovich on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, Oscar Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful, B.J. Green on As The World Turns, and Dylan Lewis on Guiding Light.