‘The Young and the Restless’ Renewed Through 2027-2028 TV Season

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden
The Young and the Restless is gearing up for many more episodes in the years to come as CBS renews the soap through the 2027-2028 TV season.

The number one daytime drama for over 36 years, The Young and the Restless is CBS’s longest-running series and will continue to be with four more additional years on the docket. The renewal brings Y&R‘s run through its landmark 55th season.

The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

For those less acquainted with the series, The Young and the Restless has been transporting viewers into the lives of the residents of the fictitious town of Genoa City for over five decades and follows the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters, and Abbott families. Debuting March 26, 1973, the soap celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air in March 2023.

Currently, Y&R has averaged 3.5 million viewers this season and has been the number one daytime drama for 36 consecutive years. Along with airing on CBS, the show also streams on Paramount+ and CBS TVE.  Y&R is also looking forward to some exciting and notable anniversaries, including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) being on the show for 45 years and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) being on the series for 44 years.

In April, the show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki and Victor’s wedding, which took place in April 1984 and was among one of the show’s highest-rated episodes. Other must-know anniversaries in 2024 include Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) celebrating 35 years with the show, along with Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) all celebrating 30 years.

