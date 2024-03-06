New Batch of Masked Singers, Swan Song on ‘Feud,’ Erika Plays Vegas, Golfers Take a ‘Full Swing’

A new season of The Masked Singer means elaborate new costumes including an Ugly Sweater and Gumball. The penultimate episode of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans depicts the last days of alpha swan Babe Paley. Real Housewife Erika Jayne prepares for her Las Vegas residency in a two-hour special. Go behind the scenes of professional golf in Season 2 of Netflix’s Full Swing.

FOX

The Masked Singer

Season Premiere 8/7c

Rita Ora adds sparkle to the panel of regulars (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke) trying to figure out who’s crooning beneath those elaborate masked costumes as Season 11 of TV’s silliest singing competition gets underway. As always, the draw here is the fantastical array of designs, with the first round of contestants including an Ugly Sweater, Gumball, Lizard, Goldfish, Starfish and (perhaps the most radical notion for this witless show) a Book.

FX

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

10/9c

In the series’ penultimate episode “Beautiful Babe,” which could just as appropriately be titled “As I Lay Dying,” Naomi Watts movingly portrays New York society’s alpha swan Babe Paley in her final days. “I’ve had a life,” she reflects, succumbing to cancer and dreaming about her former friend Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) on her deathbed. “What if we accepted how little it matters in the end?” she confides about the feud that erupted after he published their inner circle’s secrets in a scandalous Esquire article. Even so, the author is blocked before and after her death, with CBS magnate Bill Paley (the late Treat Williams) refusing to let Truman attend the funeral and eulogize the woman who held their group together for so many glittery years.

Bravo

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde

Special 9/8c

Leave it to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diva to bring the backstage drama as Erika Jayne prepares over a hectic six-week rehearsal period to begin a residency in performance at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. She may be singing the blues about the legal woes in her chaotic personal life, but with opening night looming, Erika will need to hit her mark and earn the spotlight.

Netflix

Full Swing

Season Premiere

In a year marked by “a lot of controversy and a lot of uncertainty,” the second season of the pro golf docuseries leans into the business of sport when a proposed deal is announced between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf. It’s also a Ryder Cup year, with the selection of teams from the top ranks of U.S. and Europe. Among the stars weighing in on the personal and professional pressures: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Wyndham Clark and Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson.

SYFY

Resident Alien

10/9c

Who’s the giant “Blue Avian” bird who’s come to recall alien-in-disguise Harry (Alan Tudyk) for violating galactic law? None other than The Righteous Gemstones scene-stealer Edi Patterson, though you can call her Heather after she sheds her wings. “You’re a lot different,” she marvels at Harry, the once-cold alien who’s now showing signs of human emotion—including infatuation. “I bet she smells like a feather pillow locked in a hot car,” Harry fantasizes during this alien encounter. Elsewhere, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) make progress in tracking what happened to alien tracker Peter Bach (Terry O’Quinn).

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Extraordinary (streaming on Hulu): Season 2 of the spicy fantasy-comedy finds Jen (Máiréad Tyers) enrolling at a clinic to try to discover her latent power in a world where everyone is endowed with special gifts. Becoming an adult could be an even greater challenge.

(streaming on Hulu): Season 2 of the spicy fantasy-comedy finds Jen (Máiréad Tyers) enrolling at a clinic to try to discover her latent power in a world where everyone is endowed with special gifts. Becoming an adult could be an even greater challenge. The New Look (streaming on Apple TV+): Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) has an opportunity of a lifetime to open his own design house in the wake of World War II—“It’s time for life to being anew,” his investor tells him—but the fashion icon is more concerned in tending to his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams), emotionally broken from her experience in a Nazi prison camp.

(streaming on Apple TV+): Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) has an opportunity of a lifetime to open his own design house in the wake of World War II—“It’s time for life to being anew,” his investor tells him—but the fashion icon is more concerned in tending to his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams), emotionally broken from her experience in a Nazi prison camp. Constellation (streaming on Apple TV+): From the mouth of babes: “I don’t really know what’s what,” says Alice (Davina and Rosie Coleman), perplexed daughter of disoriented astronaut Jo (Noomi Rapace) in a psychological mystery that was more compelling in outer space than in delving into dualities in inner space. I’m with Alice, and bailing on this slow-moving, impenetrably pretentious muddle.