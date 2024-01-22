‘Death and Other Details’ First Look: Rahul Kohli Catches Violett Beane Red-Handed (VIDEO)

Imogene Scott is determined to find the killer in Death and Other Details, but she keeps ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time. In Episode 3, debuting January 23 on Hulu, Violett Beane‘s amateur sleuth gets caught trying to break into yacht owner Sunil’s (Rahul Kohli) safe at the direction of the has-been detective Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the moment in the clip above.

The hunt for Keith Trubitsky’s (Michael Gladis) killer is on in Episode 3. In the installment, Interpol Agent Hilde Eriksen (Linda Emond) arrives and takes over the investigation. Rufus and Imogene stealthily investigate Collier Mills with Sunil’s help. Meanwhile, Anna (Lauren Patten) does her best to get the billion-dollar-deal with the Chuns back on track.

In the clip above, Imogene tries to turn this would-be incriminating moment into a pitch to get Sunil involved in her and Rufus’ investigation. It seems she’ll be successful. There’s an undeniably steamy vibe between Sunil and Imogene in the video, but with the murder investigation still ongoing and everyone being a suspect, could Sunil’s flirtation be an attempt to shield his possibly criminal acts?

One person who’s not falling for Imogene’s story is Teddy Goh (Angela Zhou), who’s very annoyed when Sunil asks her to leave after they catch Imogene trying to break into his safe. “There are easier ways to meet women,” Teddy snipes at Sunil. “Check her pockets on the way out.”

Imogene tries to convince Sunil not to call Interpol after she tries to get the Collier Mills documents. “We think our murder victim got his hands on those documents. We think it’s what got him killed,” she says.

“Fine,” Sunil replies. “Have Interpol issue a subpoena and then the authorities can open my safe.” As Imogene suggests, “Or we could look at them together,” noting getting Interpol involved could end up delaying the solving of this mystery by weeks. Sunil inches closer as he asks, “Why do you want to see them so badly? What am I missing here?”

We’re just as eager to know the answer and what happens next between these two. Find out in Death and Other Details Episode 3.