‘Extraordinary’ Creator & Stars Tease ‘Juicy Cliffhanger’ Payoff in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments

You know what’s Extraordinary? How instantly addictive Hulu‘s raunchy and really smart Britcom is.

Season 2 of the hilarious tale set in a world where most folks develop superpowers by the age of 18 returns tomorrow with Gen Z’er Jen (Máiréad Tyers) still not showing any special skills. Of course, she’s got a bigger problem to deal with now that her shapeshifting new beau (Luke Rollason)—who spent three years trapped in the body of a cat—has run into family he doesn’t even remember having. And it’s only going to get crazier from there.

“I think because we set up quite a juicy cliffhanger, it was actually quite easy to [plot this season],” says series creator Emma Moran, who sat down with Tyers and costar Sofia Oxenham last month in Pasadena, as you can see in the video above. “It sort of felt like in a way you sort of watch your soap and you’re like, ‘Oh, this could happen and that could happen,’ right?”

'Queens' Team on Exploring Females & Their Leadership in Nat Geo Docuseries
Related

'Queens' Team on Exploring Females & Their Leadership in Nat Geo Docuseries

Given that these characters, including Oxenham’s ghost-channeling Carrie, are all super-chaotic, it’s no wonder she’s feeling a bit adrift without any powers. Good thing there’s a clinic that wants to help Jen unleash her innate abilities, because the girl is gonna need something to power through the emotional mess heading her way.

Extraordinary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, March 6, Hulu

Extraordinary - Hulu

Extraordinary where to stream

Extraordinary

Emma Moran

Máiréad Tyers

Sofia Oxenham

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Charlie Griffin from Wicked Tuna
1
‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Captain Charlie Griffin Dies in Boating Accident
Bryan Olesen on The Voice
2
‘The Voice’ Fans Fuming Over Contestant Who Is ‘Already Famous’
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in 'General Hospital' Episode 15419
3
‘General Hospital’: Jason Morgan Return Was ‘Whole Different Story’ at First, Steve Burton Says
Ike Barinholtz — 'Jeopardy!'
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ike Barinholtz’s Huge TOC Shock
5
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside Directing With ‘LA’ Star, Plus Kensi Update