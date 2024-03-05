You know what’s Extraordinary? How instantly addictive Hulu‘s raunchy and really smart Britcom is.

Season 2 of the hilarious tale set in a world where most folks develop superpowers by the age of 18 returns tomorrow with Gen Z’er Jen (Máiréad Tyers) still not showing any special skills. Of course, she’s got a bigger problem to deal with now that her shapeshifting new beau (Luke Rollason)—who spent three years trapped in the body of a cat—has run into family he doesn’t even remember having. And it’s only going to get crazier from there.

“I think because we set up quite a juicy cliffhanger, it was actually quite easy to [plot this season],” says series creator Emma Moran, who sat down with Tyers and costar Sofia Oxenham last month in Pasadena, as you can see in the video above. “It sort of felt like in a way you sort of watch your soap and you’re like, ‘Oh, this could happen and that could happen,’ right?”

Given that these characters, including Oxenham’s ghost-channeling Carrie, are all super-chaotic, it’s no wonder she’s feeling a bit adrift without any powers. Good thing there’s a clinic that wants to help Jen unleash her innate abilities, because the girl is gonna need something to power through the emotional mess heading her way.

Extraordinary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, March 6, Hulu