‘The Voice’ First Look: Mafe Wows Coaches With Performance of ‘Bésame Mucho’ (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Blind Auditions are in full swing and as the coaches build their teams, the competition is getting even more intense with the arrival of Mafe in Part 4.

The 22-year-old hopeful hailing from Miami, Florida was born in Venezuela and is bringing some flare to The Voice stage with her Spanish-language performance of “Bésame Mucho,” a classic song made famous by Consuelo Velázquez. In an exclusive first look at her performance which will air on the March 5 episode, Mafe immediately captures the excitement of the coaches — Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay.

As they listen to her rich voice permeate the performance space, their awestruck reaction is almost immediate with Chance being the first to turn his chair. John Legend is quick to follow with Reba McEntire trailing not far behind. Dan + Shay are the last to turn their chairs but it only takes a few seconds for them all to be vying for the young talent.

With all their chairs turned, the coaches are able to enjoy the rest of Mafe’s performance as her adoring and emotional parents watch on from the sidelines. Once she sings her final notes, Mafe receives a standing ovation from all of the coaches who marvel over her talent.

“That was such a beautiful performance, your vocal talent is extreme and all your ranges are so fluid,” Chance commended as he tried persuading Mafe to pick his team.

“Your vocal touched my heart and soul,” McEntire claimed, complimenting Mafe’s performance as she got to work trying to sway the girl towards her team.

“That was thrilling,” Legend began his pitch to the young singer, and Dan + Shay claimed themselves to be huge fans of Mafe as well. But who will she pick? You’ll have to tune in to find out when The Voice airs on NBC.

The Voice, Season 25, Mondays, 8/7c & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC