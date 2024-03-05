‘The Voice’ Fans Fuming Over Contestant Who Is ‘Already Famous’

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Bryan Olesen impressed the coaches on Monday’s (March 4) Blind Auditions episode of The Voice, but some viewers were up in arms over the fact the guitarist is “already famous.”

As Olesen explained on the show, he used to be the lead guitarist for the Christian rock band Newsboys, who was Grammy-nominated and had more than 20 number-one hits. In addition, he was a founding member of the band VOTA.

The 49-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska resident took to the stage to perform a rendition of “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic. Almost immediately, coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay hit their buttons and turned around.

Chance the Rapper was the only coach not to turn, but said he regretted the decision.

“That was a performance I felt, without seeing anything. When I did turn around, the package was complete,” McEntire shared. “You were absolutely incredible.”

“I want to be clear about how great that performance was. That was the best performance we’ve seen,” Legend added.

Dan + Shay were also full of praise, comparing Olesen’s voice to U2 frontman Bono.

In the end, Olesen chose to join Team Legend, with the “Ordinary People” singer telling his new teammate, “Honestly, you could win this show.”

However, despite all the love in the studio, some viewers at home were fuming because Olesen is already an accomplished musician.

“Respectfully, I thought #TheVoice was for aspiring artists?” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Imo..anyone who has made a living singing shouldn’t compete..especially someone who was nominated for a Grammy,” added another.

“So #Gramny nominated artists are allowed to compete?” asked another confused fan.

“Just a little confused how this is allowed.. he is already famous,” wrote one viewer, adding, “I don’t understand.. Dan&Shay said I was expecting to turn around and see someone famous… well yeah you literally did..”

This isn’t the first time The Voice has had a Grammy-nominated singer on the show. Season 21 saw jazz vocalist Wendy Moten compete despite having multiple solo records and a Grammy nomination.

There is no rule against famous singers competing on the show according to the official Eligibility Requirements, so long as there is no specific affiliation with The Voice or NBC. However, producers can disqualify someone from auditioning if they feel the person is connected in a way that would “create the appearance of impropriety.”

For now, Olesen is moving on in the competition and could be a favorite to win the whole thing.