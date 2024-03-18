‘The Cleaning Lady’: Ramona Is out for Revenge for Arman, Says Kate Del Castillo

Cambodian-born surgeon turned mob cleaner Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) has rarely met anyone she couldn’t outsmart. But this season, Thony may have met her match in Ramona Sanchez (Kate del Castillo, above).

Posing as a philanthropist, Ramona is really the “dangerous and powerful head of the Vegas-based Sin Cara cartel,” says del Castillo.

Thony contacted Ramona, the aunt of the missing Arman (the late Adan Canto), Thony’s protector and close friend, when he disappeared. Now, “Ramona wants to keep her around,” the Mexican American actress notes. “She has skills that are useful to Ramona, while Ramona has connections that can help reunite Thony’s family”—like Thony’s deported Filipina sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan).

“There’s an underlying level of respect between the women,” del Castillo adds. But that could change this week as Thony disobeys Ramona when aiding a woman in need of medical assistance.

Ultimately, Ramona seeks revenge with her nephew’s abductors. “She will do anything to bring him home,” del Castillo says. So will Arman’s wife, Nadia (Eva De Dominici), who goes to the FBI for intel. The question is, how much does Thony want him back?

Brandon Jay McLaren and Clayton Cardenas guest star in The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 3, which will see Thony cleaning cars for Ramona when she comes across the woman in distress. Fiona attempts to return to the States, and Nadia confronts Agent Russo (Liza Weil) for information about Arman’s disappearance.

The Cleaning Lady, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox