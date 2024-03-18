‘The Cleaning Lady’: Ramona Is out for Revenge for Arman, Says Kate Del Castillo

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Kate del Castillo as Ramona in 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3 Episode 3
Preview
Jeff Neumann/FOX

The Cleaning Lady

 More

Cambodian-born surgeon turned mob cleaner Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) has rarely met anyone she couldn’t outsmart. But this season, Thony may have met her match in Ramona Sanchez (Kate del Castillo, above).

Posing as a philanthropist, Ramona is really the “dangerous and powerful head of the Vegas-based Sin Cara cartel,” says del Castillo.

Thony contacted Ramona, the aunt of the missing Arman (the late Adan Canto), Thony’s protector and close friend, when he disappeared. Now, “Ramona wants to keep her around,” the Mexican American actress notes. “She has skills that are useful to Ramona, while Ramona has connections that can help reunite Thony’s family”—like Thony’s deported Filipina sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan).

“There’s an underlying level of respect between the women,” del Castillo adds. But that could change this week as Thony disobeys Ramona when aiding a woman in need of medical assistance.

How 'The Cleaning Lady' Premiere Set Up Arman's Final Arc
Related

How 'The Cleaning Lady' Premiere Set Up Arman's Final Arc

Ultimately, Ramona seeks revenge with her nephew’s abductors. “She will do anything to bring him home,” del Castillo says. So will Arman’s wife, Nadia (Eva De Dominici), who goes to the FBI for intel. The question is, how much does Thony want him back?

Brandon Jay McLaren and Clayton Cardenas guest star in The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 3, which will see Thony cleaning cars for Ramona when she comes across the woman in distress. Fiona attempts to return to the States, and Nadia confronts Agent Russo (Liza Weil) for information about Arman’s disappearance.

The Cleaning Lady, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

The Cleaning Lady where to stream

The Cleaning Lady

Adan Canto

Brandon Jay McLaren

Clayton Cardenas

Elodie Yung

Eva De Dominici

Kate del Castillo

Martha Millan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
CT Tamburello in The Challenge: Total Madness
1
‘The Challenge’ Season 40: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins in Law & Order: SVU
2
When Kelli Giddish’s Rollins Returns Next to ‘SVU’ & What to Expect
Alan Ritchson
3
‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s 2004 ‘American Idol’ Audition Goes Viral
'Poldark' (L), 'Normal People' (C), 'The Fall' (R)
4
15 Shows Set in Ireland to Stream This St. Patrick’s Day
ALYSSA RAGU
5
An ‘AGT’ Finalist Stuns & Familiar Face Returns as ‘Idol’ Auditions Continue