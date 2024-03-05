‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Captain Charlie Griffin Dies in Boating Accident

Captain Charlie Griffin, best known for starring in the National Geographic Channel’s reality series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, has died.

The news was first reported by the Reels Of Fortune Wicked Tuna Facebook page, which wrote, “It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th. Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!”

According to WTKR, the Coast Guard was called late last night concerning two overdue boaters traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs. They later recovered the body of a deceased person and a dog off of the Outer Banks and found the vessel about 70 years offshore floating but damaged.

It was said that the Coast Guard is still searching for a second missing person.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks premiered in 2014, a spin-off from Wicked Tuna that centered on commercial tuna fishermen based in the Outer Banks who fish for the lucrative Atlantic bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina. It followed teams of fishermen as they battled each other to see who could catch the most fish while trying to earn their livelihood.

Griffin appeared on the reality show from seasons two through season five and was a favorite among viewers.

“It is with a sad heart that we write this post. Captain Charlie Griffin met with a tragic boating accident in the early hours of Monday morning off Oregon Inlet,” shared local North Carolina business NC Watermen United on Facebook.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to the family, friends, and fellow fishermen of this well respected and beloved captain of the Reels of Fortune,” the statement continued. ““Griff” touched all whom he met including all his fans from his days on “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.””

“The man, the legend and his beloved dog! RIP Charlie, calm seas and fair winds my friend!!” wrote another fan.

Another added, “Seeing Charlie while surf fishing was always a hoot. He was a friendly and informative guy, always with his sweet doggy and his beautiful navigator in the passenger seat. RIP friend and Eternal Tight Lines.”

“Heartbreaking! Griff was a wonderful man! My husband fished with him off the beach in nags head in the summer . Rip Griff and Leila , you were truly a wonderful soul,” added another commenter.

“Always one of our favorite people to watch…….much Love and prayers for all,” said another.

This isn’t the first death to hit the Wicked Tuna franchise; in July 2018, cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died at 28. While a cause of death was not made public, a local fisherman told the New Hampshire Union Leader that he “may have been a victim of decompression sickness, also known as ‘the bends.'”

The 13th season of Wicked Tuna premiered on Sunday, March 3, on the National Geographic Channel.