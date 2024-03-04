Well, this was an easy find for Justin Hartley‘s Colter Shaw: success on CBS.

The network has renewed Tracker for a second season, to air in the 2024-2025 season. The news comes just four episodes into the first season.

Tracker is currently the #1 show on television. The series premiere, which aired on February 11 after the Super Bowl, has now been seen by 30 million multi-platform viewers and is Paramount+’s #1 show in February. Since its debut, the drama is averaging nearly 16 million multi-platform viewers and is the most-watched new series since Young Sheldon in the 2017-2018 season (16.49m viewers) and the most-watched new drama since Empire in the 2014-2016 season (17.33m viewers).

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Hartley’s Shaw is a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. It has already set up a bit of a mystery when it comes to Colter’s father’s death and the brother he’s not answering calls from. The series also stars Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise.

Tracker is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid and Ben Winters serve as executive producers.

