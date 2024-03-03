‘SNL’: Sydney Sweeney Addresses Affair Rumors With Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney made her mark during her debut as the Saturday Night Live host this weekend and used her opening monologue to address the widespread rumors that she had an affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

“The craziest rumor I’ve [heard] is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star, Glen Powell,” Sweeney shared. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.”

Sweeney continued to deny the rumors, explaining to the audience, “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

The cameras then cut to Powell himself, who is sitting in the front row, looking around awkwardly with an uncomfortable smile on his face.

“That’s not my fiancé!” Sweeney shouted jokingly. “He’s in my dressing room! But we’ve got a great show for you tonight!”

Sydney Sweeney’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/Bk0M6e25VG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 3, 2024

Sweeney made a point to address the other “craziest rumors” that she had ever heard about herself during her monologue, including the accusations that went viral on TikTok, claiming that the Euphoria star lied about having worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios.

“If I didn’t work there, how would I know all the Universal characters? Like Shrok, the Munions, and Harry Porter?” Sweeney joked.

She also confronted the TikTok personality who was trending last week for alleging that she was her nutritionist.

“I’ve never met her. And also, I’ve never had a nutritionist. I’m in shape because I run, avoid sugar, and do Ozempic,” Sweeney teased.

The Madame Web star spent her entire monologue poking fun at herself, including when fans called her out for attending a Trump-themed party.

“I’m from a town called Spokane, right on the border of Washington and Idaho,” Sweeney shares. “I feel a bond to both states. Like when people ask, ‘Where are you from?’ I say Washington. But when people ask, ‘Did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom, I say ‘Idaho.”

Sweeney is currently promoting her new film Immaculate – a psychological horror feature where she stars as a religious woman who becomes mysteriously pregnant after moving to a haunted Italian convent.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, NBC and Peacock