Nadal vs. Alcaraz at Netflix Slam, Oscar’s Best Actors, Kate Winslet Rules a ‘Regime,’ Michonne’s ‘Dead’ Journey

The Netflix Slam

Special 3:30/2:30c

SUNDAY: Two of Spain’s favorite sons, tennis legend Rafael Nadal and rising star and current No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, face off in a battle of the generations. The exhibition game, streaming live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, pits the veteran winner of 22 Grand Slam titles who’s making a comeback from injury against one of today’s most reliably entertaining powerhouses. Among the pros offering commentary and play-by-play: Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe, with analysis from Prakash Amritraj and host Kay Adams. A separate stream for Spanish-language viewers features Feliciano López and David Ferrer weighing in through the match.

31 Days of Oscar

6am/5c

SUNDAY: The monthlong celebration of Oscar nominees and winners is nearing an end, with this year’s ceremony just one week away. Saturday and Sunday’s lineups salute the Best Actor candidates and champions, with the prime-time and overnight schedules devoted to winners. Saturday’s roster features portrayals of historical figures, starting with Daniel Day Lewis as Lincoln (8/7c) from 2013, Paul Scofield as Sir Thomas More in A Man for All Seasons (10:45 pm/9:45c) from 1966, Gary Cooper as 1941’s Sergeant York (1 am/12c) and James Cagney as George M. Cohan in 1942’s Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:30 am/2:30c). Sunday’s prime-time winners include George Mason in 1947’s A Double Life (8/7c) and Gregory Peck as the immortal Atticus Finch in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird (10/9c), followed by Henry Fonda opposite fellow winner Katharine Hepburn in 1981’s On Golden Pond (12:30 am/11:30c), Sidney Poitier in 1963’s Lilies of the Field (2:30 am/1:30c) and Spencer Tracy in 1938’s Boys Town (4:15 am/3:15c).

The Regime

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Hollow lies the head of state in a strained political satire, starring the peerless Kate Winslet (two-time Emmy winner for HBO’s Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown) as Elena Vernham, delusional and vain chancellor of an unnamed Central European nation. When she falls under the Rasputin-like spell of a volatile soldier (Matthias Schoenaerts), her nation falls into ruin and civil war as her government mutates into an authoritarian nightmare. It would feel timely if the silliness (to which Winslet commits fully) weren’t all so tiresome.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

SUNDAY: We now know the circumstances of Michonne (Danai Gurira) finding her beloved Rick (Andrew Lincoln)—nearly taking his helmeted and masked head off before realizing he wasn’t the enemy, this after shooting down his CRM helicopter. But how did she get there? That story comprises most of this compelling episode, a dogged quest peppered with memorable guest appearances by Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) and New Amsterdam’s Matthew August Jeffers among her fellow travelers.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

10:40/9:40c

SUNDAY: Richard Lewis, who died earlier this week, shines in the final season of Larry David’s farcical masterpiece. He’s especially funny in a bit this week where he finds a new audience for his mordant humor at his regular AA session: “Another couple of meetings like this, I have a special.” Elsewhere, and fresh off his bit as Leap Year on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sean Hayes guests as Larry’s new lawyer, who’s about to learn that any opinion Larry shares has dire consequences.

