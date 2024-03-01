It’s always so good to see Dann Florek playing Don Cragen again, whether it’s back on Law & Order: SVU or on Organized Crime, and he shows up on the latter in the March 14 episode, the promo reveals.

“Something’s going on with Elliot,” he tells Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt). But where is Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who, though currently suspended from the NYPD following his actions during a previous case (after Bell was shot on the job), is working a serial killer case with Chief Bonner (Jennifer Ehle) on Long Island? Watch the promo above to see.

In this next episode, the squad backs up Stabler in pursuing a murder case outside of their jurisdiction as an unlikely ally provides a key piece of evidence. Plus, Bell works to find a way to get Stabler back on the job.

Florek starred as Don Cragen on SVU for 15 seasons, and he has been back for guest spots since he left. He has also appeared twice on Organized Crime already, in Season 2.

“It’s been such a part of my life,” Florek told TV Insider on the red carpet celebrating SVU‘s 25th season in January. “I did a couple with Meloni in Organized Crime. I’m all in. I’d be there in a heartbeat. If they come up with something, I would love to have something special with Mariska [Hargitay], you know what I mean? As the mentor father figure, because that’s kind of what it was with Chris on the other one. I’d be there in a heartbeat.”

For him, it’s easy to see why SVU continues to thrive. “It’s really good,” he said. “It’s smart, it’s well-written, it’s well-directed, it’s well-acted, and they address stuff that is important to people. We’re in a place in this country where it’s so divisive, and the episodes can be that way, so it generates argument and discussion, and I think that’s one of the reasons why it’s still here and will be.”

While the long hours of filming could “get a little old,” Florek admitted he misses “the people, the sense of community, the sense of company” of filming. “When you have the moment of discovery and you’re like, ‘that was it,’ that will never go away.”

