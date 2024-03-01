‘Blue Bloods’ Tribute, Ride with Dick Turpin, ‘Spaceman’ Adam Sandler, ‘BMF’ Moves to Atlanta
Blue Bloods honors the memory of Treat Williams, who recurred as Tom Selleck’s former partner Lenny Ross, with a storyline involving Lenny’s daughter. A rollicking period parody follows the hapless exploits of a not-so-legendary highwayman robber in 18th-century England. Adam Sandler gets serious in a trippy sci-fi movie about an astronaut who only has a talking space spider for company. Starz’ crime drama BMF expands its focus from Detroit to Atlanta.
Blue Bloods
One of Treat Williams’ final performances before his untimely death last June was a recurring role on the police drama as Lenny Ross, a troubled ex-NYPD detective who once partnered with NYPD’s commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). In his last appearance, Lenny told his buddy that he was dying of a 9/11-related cancer, and in a special episode paying tribute to Williams, Frank copes with this loss by helping Lenny’s daughter, Tess (Simone Policano), when he discovers she’s been jailed. Elsewhere in Reagan territory, Jamie (Will Estes) works with nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to reunite a trafficking victim with her sister, and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) gets on brother Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) bad side when she secretly uses his informant on one of her cases.
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Those mourning the cancellation of Max’s Our Flag Means Death can take some solace in another much sillier period comedy, a gag-a-minute romp perfect for fans of spoofs like Miracle Workers and Blackadder. Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) stars as Dick Turpin, a hapless and clueless butcher’s son—he’s a vegan—who stumbles into legend as the most unlikely leader of a gang of highwayman outlaws. Physical comedy and punny verbal non-sequiturs keep the giggles flowing as Turpin’s exploits make him public enemy No. 1 of the corrupt Thief Taker General Jonathan Wilde (Downton Abbey’s scenery-chewing Hugh Bonneville). Goofy fun.
Spaceman
Adam Sandler in space? If your first reaction is hope for a hilarious Spaceballs redo, think again. Sandler plays it mostly straight in a trippy psychodrama directed by Johan Renck (HBO’s Chernobyl). Sandler is Jakub, a Czech astronaut who’s slowly losing it while on a long solo mission in space, obsessing that his pregnant wife (Maestro Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan) will leave him while he’s away, confiding his neuroses to his bizarre companion: a giant space spider voiced by Paul Dano. Are we sure this isn’t an inadvertent comedy?
BMF
The crime drama is on the move in its third season—into the 1990s and to Atlanta, where Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) is headed to expand the drug empire he and brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) established in Detroit. Guest stars this season include rappers Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, Saweetie and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey.
Somebody Feed Phil
Phil Rosenthal, the Everybody Loves Raymond showrunner whose enthusiasm for food and life—as if there’s a difference—is beyond infectious, continues his global culinary journey in the seventh season of his delightful travel series. Stops include Mumbai, Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, Taipei, Scotland, and closer to home, Orlando and Washington, D.C. Among the taste treats: a foie gras candle, brain curry, porchetta and camel milk chocolate (as jokester Phil quips, “You can really taste the camel”). His philosophy, with which it’s hard to argue: “To feel an emotion in the food … that’s magic.”
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Little House on the Prairie (9 am/8c, COZI TV): Through the month of March, the channel celebrates the beloved pioneer family drama’s 50thanniversary with 50 fan-favorite episodes airing during the weekday block at 9/8c, 10/9c and 11/10c.
- Gold Rush (8/7c, Discovery): The miners prepare to make one last haul before winter in the season finale, with prodigy Parker Schnabel aiming to break records and squeeze more ore out of his claim, while comeback “kid” Rick Ness struggles with frozen gear.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): The queens go Goth in a Wednesday-inspired challenge involving looks using only black, white and gray. Let their personalities bring the color!
- Fire Country (9/8c, CBS): Firefighter Jake (Jordan Calloway) faces a tough call when a family refuses to evacuate during a rapidly spreading wildfire.
- True Crime Watch: On Dateline NBC (9/8), Dennis Murphy reports on the murder of a Baltimore firefighter, solved through surveillance footage. ABC’s 20/20 (9/8) covers the disappearance and murder of a student from a Florida university’s campus.
- CMT Campfire Sessions (10/9c, CMT): The season finale is a “Classic Country” free-for-all, with acoustic country covers from this season’s roster, including Darius Rucker, Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, NEEDTOBREATHE, Riley Green, Brittney Spencer, Priscilla Block and Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny.
ON THE STREAM:
- Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy (streaming on BritBox): A two-part mystery updates the classic 1939 original to the 1950s, adding diversity by making its main character, Luke Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson), a Nigerian émigré. En route by train to London, he encounters Lavinia Pinkerton (Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton), who tells him of undetected murders in her village. When the would-be Miss Marple is killed, Luke turns sleuth, posing as a visiting cultural anthropologist while the body county rises.
- Side Hustlers (streaming on The Roku Channel): Model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham teams with Good American CEO Emma Grede, guiding ambitious women to develop their dream side hustles in hopes of someday quitting their less rewarding day jobs.
- Masters of the Air (streaming on Apple TV+): Downed pilots Buck (Austin Butler) and Bucky (Callum Turner) are reunited as POWs in Stalag Luft III while the Allied invasion looms in 1944. Back on base, the pilots learn that Berlin is their next target.
- Looney Tunes (streaming on Max): They come, they go, but they’re always fun to watch. The streamer swaps out some 130 episodes of the animated classics while a similar number return to the service, including the first appearances of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck and standouts including “One Froggy Evening” and “What’s Opera, Doc?”
- Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! (streaming on Peacock): The reformed blue supervillain turned superhero takes on his former bad-guy gang in a sequel to the 2010 movie, accompanied by an eight-episode series
- Selling the Hamptons (streaming on Max): The brokers and realtors of tony Hamptons properties are back for a second season.
- Napoleon (streaming on Apple TV+): After a theatrical run, Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated epic biopic, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the emperor and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine, debuts on streaming.