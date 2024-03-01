‘Blue Bloods’ Tribute, Ride with Dick Turpin, ‘Spaceman’ Adam Sandler, ‘BMF’ Moves to Atlanta

Blue Bloods honors the memory of Treat Williams, who recurred as Tom Selleck’s former partner Lenny Ross, with a storyline involving Lenny’s daughter. A rollicking period parody follows the hapless exploits of a not-so-legendary highwayman robber in 18th-century England. Adam Sandler gets serious in a trippy sci-fi movie about an astronaut who only has a talking space spider for company. Starz’ crime drama BMF expands its focus from Detroit to Atlanta.

Peter Kramer/CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

One of Treat Williams’ final performances before his untimely death last June was a recurring role on the police drama as Lenny Ross, a troubled ex-NYPD detective who once partnered with NYPD’s commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). In his last appearance, Lenny told his buddy that he was dying of a 9/11-related cancer, and in a special episode paying tribute to Williams, Frank copes with this loss by helping Lenny’s daughter, Tess (Simone Policano), when he discovers she’s been jailed. Elsewhere in Reagan territory, Jamie (Will Estes) works with nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to reunite a trafficking victim with her sister, and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) gets on brother Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) bad side when she secretly uses his informant on one of her cases.

Apple TV

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Series Premiere

Those mourning the cancellation of Max’s Our Flag Means Death can take some solace in another much sillier period comedy, a gag-a-minute romp perfect for fans of spoofs like Miracle Workers and Blackadder. Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) stars as Dick Turpin, a hapless and clueless butcher’s son—he’s a vegan—who stumbles into legend as the most unlikely leader of a gang of highwayman outlaws. Physical comedy and punny verbal non-sequiturs keep the giggles flowing as Turpin’s exploits make him public enemy No. 1 of the corrupt Thief Taker General Jonathan Wilde (Downton Abbey’s scenery-chewing Hugh Bonneville). Goofy fun.

Courtesy of Netflix

Spaceman

Movie Premiere

Adam Sandler in space? If your first reaction is hope for a hilarious Spaceballs redo, think again. Sandler plays it mostly straight in a trippy psychodrama directed by Johan Renck (HBO’s Chernobyl). Sandler is Jakub, a Czech astronaut who’s slowly losing it while on a long solo mission in space, obsessing that his pregnant wife (Maestro Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan) will leave him while he’s away, confiding his neuroses to his bizarre companion: a giant space spider voiced by Paul Dano. Are we sure this isn’t an inadvertent comedy?

Starz

BMF

Season Premiere 8/7c

The crime drama is on the move in its third season—into the 1990s and to Atlanta, where Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) is headed to expand the drug empire he and brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) established in Detroit. Guest stars this season include rappers Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, Saweetie and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey.

Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Somebody Feed Phil

Season Premiere

Phil Rosenthal, the Everybody Loves Raymond showrunner whose enthusiasm for food and life—as if there’s a difference—is beyond infectious, continues his global culinary journey in the seventh season of his delightful travel series. Stops include Mumbai, Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, Taipei, Scotland, and closer to home, Orlando and Washington, D.C. Among the taste treats: a foie gras candle, brain curry, porchetta and camel milk chocolate (as jokester Phil quips, “You can really taste the camel”). His philosophy, with which it’s hard to argue: “To feel an emotion in the food … that’s magic.”

