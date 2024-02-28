‘Feud’: Youth Knocks on Truman’s Front Door as Stars Address Writer’s Wake-up Call

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Episode 6, “Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals.”]

Relevancy is fading fast for Capote (Tom Hollander) in the latest entry of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans as the writer and his former friends come to terms with the fact that a younger generation is on the rise. This is illustrated by the inclusion of Kerry O’Shea (Ella Beatty) and handyman Rick (Vito Schnabel).

As Capote and the Swans begin to see the end of an era, he helps John’s (Russell Tovey) daughter find her footing in the modeling world but not without a few hiccups as he misjudges the current styles. While Capote may have been throwing lavish and trendy balls back in the ’60s, his viewpoint has been skewed by the past.

Together, Capote and Kerry work out the kinks in their approach to her career, which Beatty was excited to play onscreen. “Tom Hollander is the actor that you want to work with,” she gushes about having the perfect scene partner for these moments. “I mean, he’s kind, he’s compassionate. He’s hardworking. He’s really honest. As an actor, I just felt so grateful to be alongside him every step of the way.”

“We kind of formed a similar bond,” Beatty adds, noting the father-stepdaughter vibe of Capote and Kerry’s relationship. “I just felt so grateful to be friends.”

In an effort to feel more youthful, Capote propositions West Coast-based handyman Rick, seeing honesty in the young man’s eyes. While their tryst didn’t last long beyond Rick’s move to New York, their dynamic helps Capote get out of his writing rut in a way, and in turn, Rick takes away a unique life experience of having been a fly on the wall among New York City’s elite figures.

“That was one of the things that felt beautiful about it was Rick really cares for Truman,” Schnabel tells TV Insider. “I just thought Rick’s rooting for Truman. And there’s a real thing there.” Despite that realness, Schnabel points out, “It had a clock on it.” Ultimately, “I think you felt the depth of where Truman was at in his life, and then Rick trying to be their bandaid, but he had to go live his own life.”

When Rick decides to go back west to be with his fiancee, he doesn’t leave Capote with bitterness, but it’s through that brief time together that the writer understands the gravity of his actions. While he might not be a fully altered man, Capote’s new outlook on life in New York is directly impacted by his experiences with Kerry and Rick.

How will they impact Capote moving into the season's final episodes? Only time will tell.

