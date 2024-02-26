‘Outlander’ Season 8 Filming ‘On Its Way’ EP Confirms (PHOTO)

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s executive producer Maril Davis is serving up some Season 8 breadcrumbs alongside star Caitriona Balfe in a new behind-the-scenes selfie shared by the show’s official social media page.

In the image featuring Balfe and Davis, the two huddle together under the rainy skies of Scotland. The photo was captioned on Outlander‘s page, “Soaking in the moments before filming begins on #Outlander Season 8… no matter the weather!” In addition to the selfie of Davis and Balfe, the show page also posted a pic of Balfe’s co-lead Sam Heughan who appeared to be in the middle of a workout session as he gets ready to play Jamie Fraser for the last time.

While this tease is sure to excite, Davis’ sharing of the image on her Instagram Story offered even more information as she wrote, “Rain Rain go away… Season 8 (filming) is on its way!”

That confirmation that filming will soon commence only raises the Outlander fervor as production on the show’s prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood began earlier this year. That series will follow the love stories between Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Claire’s parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

The update also comes as fans await word on the premiere for Part 2 of Outlander‘s ongoing seventh season at Starz. The back eight episodes of the 16-episode season are expected to arrive sometime later this year with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. The eighth and final season will consist of ten episodes.

What do you think of this behind-the-scenes update on Outlander‘s upcoming final season? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more exciting updates as filming for Season 8 gets started in the months ahead.

