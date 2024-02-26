‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Opens Up About Big Show Change

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Despite once naming a season Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor has turned a new leaf in recent years, choosing to focus on the positive rather than the negative. And, for host and showrunner Jeff Probst, that’s the way the show will be staying as long as he’s in charge.

The Emmy-winning host recently joined former Survivor contestant and Rob Has a Podcast host Rob Cesternino, where he touched on a variety of topics, including how the show has moved away from highlighting negativity and villainous archetypes.

“By merely changing the type of twists we put into the game, we can create negativity,” Probst explained. “It’s a manipulation, and it’s, what’s the conceit of the show? I’m not interested in [the negativity] anymore, and I think it’s a direct reflection not only of where the show was but of how it needed to evolve.”

Following Season 40’s all-winners edition, Survivor has embarked on its “new era,” which puts more focus on each player’s journey, highlighting their struggles and how they overcame them. Rather than box people into stereotypical “hero” and “villain” categories, the edit tries to portray a more three-dimensional reflection of its contestants.

This is very different from Survivor of the past, which gave birth to some of reality TV’s most iconic villains, including the likes of Jonny Fairplay, Parvati Shallow, and Russell Hantz.

Probst admitted that Mark Burnett, Survivor‘s original executive producer, loved exploring the show’s darker side. “That’s what [Burnett] brought [to the show], and it worked,” Probst said. “I mean, the first person to win was one of the biggest villains still of all time, Richard Hatch.”

However, these days, Probst, who serves as executive producer as well as host, isn’t interested in creating villains or focusing on negativity.

“In the hands of somebody else, I can tell you, for sure, there would be more ‘villains,’ more negativity, more yelling at each other,” Probst stated. “It’s just not going to happen when I’m part of the show. I’m just not interested in it. There’s too many other things we could do and still have fun.”

Probst did acknowledge the criticism that he’s become too “soft” in recent seasons, especially when dealing with quitters. Many viewers felt like the host went too easy on Hannah Rose and Sean Edwards when they chose to quit the game last season.

“I hear all the time from people, ‘I’m too soft,’ and I am bringing back my edge,” Probst revealed. “I’m aware I got a little soft. And so, I am going to put a knife in the bag of rice every so often. I can still find that part of me.”

These comments follow what Probst said on Live with Kelly and Mark last November, when he declared, “From this point forward, if you’re a Survivor player and you quit, your torch will not be snuffed; that’s over.”

Yet, overall, Probst is happy with where the show is, noting that he receives positive feedback from families all the time.

“Generally speaking, I like where the show is,” he shared. “And I hear from enough families that say, ‘We love Survivor. We want our kids to see it. We want them imagining they can be on the show and all that stuff.'”

Survivor returns for its 46th season this Wednesday, February 28, on CBS.

Survivor 46, Premiere, Wednesday, February 28, 8/7c, CBS