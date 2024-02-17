Lionel Richie Blindsided by Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Exit Announcement

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The upcoming 22nd season of American Idol is Lionel Richie’s last chance to say “Hello” to Katy Perry at the judges’ table. And while the news of her upcoming exit took the soulful singer by surprise, he’s not upset about her choice.

“I’m not mad,” Richie said on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it. My phone blew up.”

Richie told host Jimmy Kimmel that he didn’t know about Perry’s decision before she announced it during Monday’s JKL episode.

“But it makes sense,” Richie added. “In other words, the reason I love coming on the show with you and the reason I’m doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done.”

He went on: “So when Katy says, ‘I want to go and create some stories,’ remember, she’s young. … The point is that you have to take some time and actually be an artist.”

During her JKL appearance, Perry explained her upcoming departure from the ABC singing competition. “This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. … It’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” she said. “So I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol.”

The pop star added: “I love Idol so much. … It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to feel that pulse of my own beat. … Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan. … I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

American Idol, Season 22 Premiere, Sunday, February 18, 8/7c, ABC