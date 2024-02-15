Couple to Throuple has already logged its first successful throuple.

In the new Peacock reality dating series, which premiered with its first three of 10 episodes on Thursday, February 7, four couples have come to a tropical resort to meet eager singles they hope to date together.

All of the participants are dipping their toes into polyamory, specifically polyamorous throuples. They navigate this relationship style with the help of host Scott Evans and sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard.

In the TV Insider exclusive clip above from Episode 4, a newly formed triad decides to leave the series and test out their relationship in the real world. The trio is comprised of Corey and Wilder and their chosen third, Denyse. The throuple is so confident about their matchup that they’re ready to leave paradise behind and put their new relationship to the test.

Episodes 4, 5, and 6 are streaming now on Peacock. In the Episode 4 clip, the trio talks out their decision with Scott and Shamyra on a picturesque beach. “I got a boyfriend and a girlfriend. I got the best of both worlds right now! I am the winner of the show,” Denyse says with delight as Corey, Wilder, Shamyra, and Scott cheer.

When Shamyra asks if they feel like they “got what you came here for,” Wilder confidently responds, “That and more.”

Wilder explains that they’re leaving the show because they’ve gotten all they can get out of it. “We feel like we’ve kind of plateaued in our ability to maybe take the next step as a throuple, and I don’t want to lose the momentum that we’ve built up by staying in the same environment when feeling a little bit stifled.”

Corey says they’re “so lucky” they “connected with Denyse,” and they’re not interested in pursuing other options.

See the happy throuple in the full clip above.

Couple to Throuple, Thursdays, Peacock