‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Pays Tribute to Crew Member Killed in Real-Life Murder Case

NCIS: Hawai’i paid tribute to William ‘Kono’ Dahlin on Monday’s (February 12) Season 3 premiere in a closing credits title card, and many viewers are wondering who he is.

The popular CBS police procedural, which had been delayed five months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, closed out its third season premiere with a title card that read, “In loving memory of William ‘Kono’ Dahlin,” alongside a picture of the man himself.

So, who was Dahlin? Well, he was credited as an actor and additional crew member on NCIS: Hawai’i. He’d been working on the show for the past two years, primarily as a background extra.

Born on March 25, 1974, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dahlin’s previous credits included Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he starred in a 2006 sketch about former President Bill Clinton, and the 2019 short film Mailboxes. He also worked as a production intern on the movies 127 Hours (2010) and Man of Tai Chi (2013).

According to KITV 4 Island News, Dahlin was shot and killed on July 19, 2023, in a fight at the 2012 Bar and Cafe on Bertania Street in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was 49 years old.

Dahlin was unresponsive on the floor when police arrived at the scene. After attempts were made to resuscitate him, he was transported to a nearby hospital by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. He was pronounced dead at 1.15 am, according to Star Advertiser.

Myron Takushi of Oahu was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, terroristic threatening, and firearm charges in relation to Dahlin’s death. He now awaits trial.

NCIS: Hawai’i star Noah Mills, who plays Special Agent Jesse Boone, previously shared a heartfelt message on a news video about Dahlin’s passing.

“Worked with Kono for almost two years day in and day out, always put a smile on my face as he for many others and will be dearly missed,” Mills wrote on Instagram. “Prayers and thoughts to his family and loved ones. Shocked. Rip Kono.”

Noah Evslin, NCIS: Hawai’i writer and producer, also commented on a post about Dahlin’s death, writing, “I worked with him on NCIS:HI Super nice dude. This is all so shocking and tragic.”

According to his obituary, Dahlin is survived by his sons, Tyler Dahlin and Jacob Dahlin; daughter Karli Dahlin; father William Dahlin Sr.; brother Kyle Dahlin; and sister Coline Kekauoha.