Barney the Dinosaur Returns to Say ‘I Love You’ in Heartfelt Message to the Fans (VIDEO)

Barney the Dinosaur has returned!

After almost 15 years, the titular Barney & Friends mascot delivers his first one-on-one conversation with viewers since the last episode of the series aired in 2010.

In true Barney fashion, he’s come to check on his friends and tell viewers he loves us.

“Hi Friends! It’s me, Barney! I haven’t seen some of you in a long time, but I always make sure to check in on my friends,” the purple dinosaur began. “And it seems like, maybe, we could all use a little reminder right now. A reminder of the super-dee-duper ability we all have to love one another. And how important it is to show love towards yourself too.”

He then centers his message on self-care. “After a long day on the playground of life I want you to know, you are seen, you are special, you are loved.”

He then wraps up his heartfelt speech, saying, “Isn’t it nice how some things are still true, even when you’re all grown up?”

But before the end of the video, he did tease that although it’s been “stuuuu-pendous” to see us, he has “a feeling I’ll be seeing you again soon!”

Check out the message above for the full message.

The children’s mascot is referring to Mattel’s upcoming relaunch of Barney, which is set to include a new animated series, Barney’s World, coming this year to Max, a live-action feature film in partnership with Daniel Kaluuya, and a full range of kids products including toys, books, and clothing.

The animated series will also accompany YouTube videos featuring Barney, alongside a launch of new adult appeal and accessories with the original Barney design.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel during the announcement. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families worldwide across content, products, and experiences.”